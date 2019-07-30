Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Intellisight Bucks Investor Conference Trend With Unique Open Access, Non-broker Format

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 10:14am EDT

Presented by CFA Society Minnesota and the local buy-side community August 13-14 in Minneapolis

Intellisight 2019 continues to buck the trend of broker-sponsored investor conferences. For the eighth straight year, Intellisight features open access to c-suite execs from 40+ companies representing a range of market caps from industrials, financial services and other sectors.

All company presentations and 1x1 meetings take place on Wednesday, August 14 at the University of Saint Thomas School of Law in downtown Minneapolis. This year’s roster of presenting companies features Minneapolis-based 3M (MMM) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Chicago-based Groupon (GRPN), and multinational AstraZeneca (AZN). Attendees may request 1x1 meetings with C-suite execs in between company presentations scheduled throughout the day. The full roster is available here and includes:

COMPANY TICKER Graco Inc. GGG
3M MMM Groupon, Inc. GRPN
Apogee Enterprises APOG H.B. Fuller Co. FUL
Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM Heartland Financial USA, Inc. HTLF
AstraZeneca PLC AZN Horace Mann Educators HMN
Bio-Techne Corp. TECH IntriCon IIN
Black Hills Corp. BKH The Mosaic Co. MOS
Brady Corp. BRC MTS Systems Corp. MTSC
Bridgewater Bancshares BWB New Jersey Resources NJR
Cardiovascular Systems CSII Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG
CBIZ Inc. CBZ Northern Technologies, LLC NTIC
C.H. Robinson, Inc. CHRW NVE Corp. NVEC
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF nVent Electric plc NVT
CyberOptics Corp. CYBE Otter Tail Corp. OTTR
Daktronics, Inc. DAKT PCTEL PCTI
DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC Piper Jaffray PJC
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI Polaris Industries PII
Ecolab, Inc. ECL Rockwell Automation ROK
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS SGC –Superior Group of Companies SGC
FactSet FDS Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB
Fastenal Co. FAST UnitedHealth Group UNH
General Mills, Inc. GIS Xcel Energy Inc. XEL

A full day of issues-focused education takes place the day before (Tuesday, August 13), diving into topics such as ESG Impact Investing, Municipal Bonds and The Digital Future: AI, Big Data & FinTech. For additional information on each track, visit http://bit.ly/IntellisightEducationDay.

Early-bird registration has already passed, but late registration is available with several options including both days, Day 1 only, or Day 2 only.

Unlike the majority of institutional investor conferences sponsored by a single brokerage house or investment bank, Intellisight is funded primarily by institutional investors. This year’s premier conference partners are Mairs & Power, Inc. and Business Wire. Other sponsors include Compass Capital Management, Disciplined Growth Investors, Galliard, Nuveen, Palisade, Riverbridge, Speece Thorson, Winslow Capital, Inc., Wells Fargo-The Private Bank, and more.

Please visit http://gointellisight.org for a full roster of presenting companies, descriptions of education tracks and speakers, and registration details.

About CFA Society Minnesota
Founded in 1952, the 1,300+ member CFA Society of Minnesota is one of the oldest chapters of the prestigious CFA Institute, issuer of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. The CFA Society of Minnesota is the 23rd largest society of analysts among the 155 member societies and affiliates worldwide, and the 10th largest in the U.S. For more than 60 years, CFA Minnesota has played a vital role within the Twin Cities investment community.

MISSION:
To promote and advance the professional excellence, ethical behavior and fellowship of our members through quality programs, educational offerings, and volunteer opportunities.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Stocks fall on Wall Street over earnings, trade concerns
AQ
10:31aONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:31aQUANTERIX : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019
BU
10:31aAmerican Institutes for Research Evaluation Finds that BARR Model is an Effective Intervention in Grade 9
GL
10:30aAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Announces Closing of Bought Deal Offering
AQ
10:30aSALINI IMPREGILO : work on Bicocca-Catenanuova line ahead of schedule
PU
10:30aCORRECTION : Proposed Cancellation of trading on AIM
PU
10:30aUPWORK : Chief Marketing and Product Officer Hayden Brown named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 40 Under 40 list
PU
10:30aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Form 8.3 - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Hld PLC
PU
10:30aAM BEST : Places Credit Ratings of Hyundai Insurance (China) Co., Ltd. Under Review with Developing Implications
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices up on expectations of Fed rate cut
2SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
5GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group