Intellisight Bucks Investor Conference Trend With Unique Open Access, Non-broker Format

Presented by CFA Society Minnesota and the local buy-side community August 13-14 in Minneapolis

Intellisight 2019 continues to buck the trend of broker-sponsored investor conferences. For the eighth straight year, Intellisight features open access to c-suite execs from 40+ companies representing a range of market caps from industrials, financial services and other sectors.

All company presentations and 1x1 meetings take place on Wednesday, August 14 at the University of Saint Thomas School of Law in downtown Minneapolis. This year’s roster of presenting companies features Minneapolis-based 3M (MMM) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Chicago-based Groupon (GRPN), and multinational AstraZeneca (AZN). Attendees may request 1x1 meetings with C-suite execs in between company presentations scheduled throughout the day. The full roster is available here and includes:

COMPANY TICKER Graco Inc. GGG 3M MMM Groupon, Inc. GRPN Apogee Enterprises APOG H.B. Fuller Co. FUL Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM Heartland Financial USA, Inc. HTLF AstraZeneca PLC AZN Horace Mann Educators HMN Bio-Techne Corp. TECH IntriCon IIN Black Hills Corp. BKH The Mosaic Co. MOS Brady Corp. BRC MTS Systems Corp. MTSC Bridgewater Bancshares BWB New Jersey Resources NJR Cardiovascular Systems CSII Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG CBIZ Inc. CBZ Northern Technologies, LLC NTIC C.H. Robinson, Inc. CHRW NVE Corp. NVEC CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF nVent Electric plc NVT CyberOptics Corp. CYBE Otter Tail Corp. OTTR Daktronics, Inc. DAKT PCTEL PCTI DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC Piper Jaffray PJC Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI Polaris Industries PII Ecolab, Inc. ECL Rockwell Automation ROK Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS SGC –Superior Group of Companies SGC FactSet FDS Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB Fastenal Co. FAST UnitedHealth Group UNH General Mills, Inc. GIS Xcel Energy Inc. XEL

A full day of issues-focused education takes place the day before (Tuesday, August 13), diving into topics such as ESG Impact Investing, Municipal Bonds and The Digital Future: AI, Big Data & FinTech. For additional information on each track, visit http://bit.ly/IntellisightEducationDay.

Early-bird registration has already passed, but late registration is available with several options including both days, Day 1 only, or Day 2 only.

Unlike the majority of institutional investor conferences sponsored by a single brokerage house or investment bank, Intellisight is funded primarily by institutional investors. This year’s premier conference partners are Mairs & Power, Inc. and Business Wire. Other sponsors include Compass Capital Management, Disciplined Growth Investors, Galliard, Nuveen, Palisade, Riverbridge, Speece Thorson, Winslow Capital, Inc., Wells Fargo-The Private Bank, and more.

Please visit http://gointellisight.org for a full roster of presenting companies, descriptions of education tracks and speakers, and registration details.

About CFA Society Minnesota

Founded in 1952, the 1,300+ member CFA Society of Minnesota is one of the oldest chapters of the prestigious CFA Institute, issuer of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. The CFA Society of Minnesota is the 23rd largest society of analysts among the 155 member societies and affiliates worldwide, and the 10th largest in the U.S. For more than 60 years, CFA Minnesota has played a vital role within the Twin Cities investment community.

MISSION:

To promote and advance the professional excellence, ethical behavior and fellowship of our members through quality programs, educational offerings, and volunteer opportunities.

