Intellisight Bucks Investor Conference Trend With Unique Open Access, Non-broker Format

Intellisight 2019 continues to buck the trend of broker-sponsored investor conferences. For the eighth straight year, Intellisight features open access to c-suite execs from 40+ companies representing a range of market caps from industrials, financial services and other sectors.
All company presentations and 1x1 meetings take place on Wednesday, August 14 at the University of Saint Thomas School of Law in downtown Minneapolis. This year’s roster of presenting companies features Minneapolis-based 3M (MMM) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Chicago-based Groupon (GRPN), and multinational AstraZeneca (AZN). Attendees may request 1x1 meetings with C-suite execs in between company presentations scheduled throughout the day. The full roster is available here and includes:
|COMPANY
|TICKER
|
|Graco Inc.
|GGG
|3M
|MMM
|
|Groupon, Inc.
|GRPN
|Apogee Enterprises
|APOG
|
|H.B. Fuller Co.
|FUL
|Artisan Partners Asset Management
|APAM
|
|Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|HTLF
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN
|
|Horace Mann Educators
|HMN
|Bio-Techne Corp.
|TECH
|
|IntriCon
|IIN
|Black Hills Corp.
|BKH
|
|The Mosaic Co.
|MOS
|Brady Corp.
|BRC
|
|MTS Systems Corp.
|MTSC
|Bridgewater Bancshares
|BWB
|
|New Jersey Resources
|NJR
|Cardiovascular Systems
|CSII
|
|Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.
|NOG
|CBIZ Inc.
|CBZ
|
|Northern Technologies, LLC
|NTIC
|C.H. Robinson, Inc.
|CHRW
|
|NVE Corp.
|NVEC
|CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
|CF
|
|nVent Electric plc
|NVT
|CyberOptics Corp.
|CYBE
|
|Otter Tail Corp.
|OTTR
|Daktronics, Inc.
|DAKT
|
|PCTEL
|PCTI
|DiaMedica Therapeutics
|DMAC
|
|Piper Jaffray
|PJC
|Donaldson Company, Inc.
|DCI
|
|Polaris Industries
|PII
|Ecolab, Inc.
|ECL
|
|Rockwell Automation
|ROK
|Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
|EBS
|
|SGC –Superior Group of Companies
|SGC
|FactSet
|FDS
|
|Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
|SPB
|Fastenal Co.
|FAST
|
|UnitedHealth Group
|UNH
|General Mills, Inc.
|GIS
|
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|XEL
A full day of issues-focused education takes place the day before (Tuesday, August 13), diving into topics such as ESG Impact Investing, Municipal Bonds and The Digital Future: AI, Big Data & FinTech. For additional information on each track, visit http://bit.ly/IntellisightEducationDay.
Early-bird registration has already passed, but late registration is available with several options including both days, Day 1 only, or Day 2 only.
Unlike the majority of institutional investor conferences sponsored by a single brokerage house or investment bank, Intellisight is funded primarily by institutional investors. This year’s premier conference partners are Mairs & Power, Inc. and Business Wire. Other sponsors include Compass Capital Management, Disciplined Growth Investors, Galliard, Nuveen, Palisade, Riverbridge, Speece Thorson, Winslow Capital, Inc., Wells Fargo-The Private Bank, and more.
Please visit http://gointellisight.org for a full roster of presenting companies, descriptions of education tracks and speakers, and registration details.
About CFA Society Minnesota
Founded in 1952, the 1,300+ member CFA Society of Minnesota is one of the oldest chapters of the prestigious CFA Institute, issuer of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. The CFA Society of Minnesota is the 23rd largest society of analysts among the 155 member societies and affiliates worldwide, and the 10th largest in the U.S. For more than 60 years, CFA Minnesota has played a vital role within the Twin Cities investment community.
MISSION:
To promote and advance the professional excellence, ethical behavior and fellowship of our members through quality programs, educational offerings, and volunteer opportunities.
