Intellitronix Develops Weapons Detection Robot

EASTLAKE, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellitronix , a wholly-owned subsidiary of US Lighting Group (OTC: USLG), today announced that it has a working model for weapons detection utilizing the Promobot robot and will begin marketing the weapons detection robot immediately.



The Company announced filing for a patent on a weapons detection robot on June 28, 2018. Today marks the launch of Intellitronix’ weapons detection robot that utilizes both a camera and pattern recognition to identify weapons with a high degree of accuracy.

“The need for a [affordable] weapons detection robot across the U.S., especially in schools and other public gathering locations, has never been greater,” said Intellitronix CFO, Susan Tubbs. “As we stated in an earlier announcement, and as a Mother, we cannot do enough to make schools a safe environment for children and as a Company, Intellitronix is now ready to meet that demand.”

According to an IFR World Robotics 2017 Report , industrial robot sales in the U.S. grew by 14% in 2016, chalking up impressive sales of 31,400 units. The Report notes that the United States is in the top five growth markets for robotics applications. Overall worldwide robotics sales in 2016 grew by 18% to US $40 billion. While the IFR World Robotics 2017 Report is quite detailed, it does not break out ‘security’ applications, though demand for weapons detection systems in the U.S. is high.

About Intellitronix

Intellitronix is a manufacturer of LED lighting, LED gauges and panels, which are energy-saving devices of high-quality automotive after-market products that are also available to consumers through vendors such as Home Depot. The Company also manufactures an array of LED energy-saving light bulbs. All of the Company’s products are 'Made in the USA' at its own manufacturing facility located near Cleveland, Ohio.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.