Intellyx White Paper for Robin.io Predicts Seismic Shift in Enterprise Architecture for Financial Services Firms

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, today released a white paper developed by Charles Araujo, principal analyst at Intellyx Research. The white paper, titled Three Architectural Capabilities That Change the Game for Financial Services Leaders , predicts a seismic shift in the competitive landscape for financial services firms based on changing customer expectations and competitive pressures. The paper predicts that improved architectural capabilities are crucial for these companies to overcome barriers and deliver organizational agility and flexibility, and it outlines how Robin.io is playing an important role in meeting that need.



*** DOWNLOAD the Intellyx white paper today. ***

Along with stability, efficiency, and resiliency—which Araujo identifies as the three hallmarks of the current financial services architectural model—the white paper suggests three additional architectural capabilities:

Developmental Agility via Automation and Self-Service: Development teams should be given higher levels of control through various forms of self-service to enable them to provision resources on-demand.

Development teams should be given higher levels of control through various forms of self-service to enable them to provision resources on-demand. Infrastructure Abstraction: It is essential to create an abstracted architectural model that is workload-centric and which disconnects workloads from the infrastructure on which they run (referred to as a Hybrid IT model).

It is essential to create an abstracted architectural model that is workload-centric and which disconnects workloads from the infrastructure on which they run (referred to as a Hybrid IT model). Dynamic State Protection: This approach protects the dynamic state of an application—its configuration, policy, topology, and data—as a single, referenceable state, which overcomes the challenges associated with the ephemeral nature of containers.

“IT leaders need to reimagine how they approach applications,” said Araujo. “To meet the demand for organizational agility, infrastructure teams need to create capabilities that their app dev organizations will need to innovate through software and lead in an ever-changing market. The automation platform offered by Robin.io can be an important feature of that capability.”

About Robin.io

Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, delivers products that automate the deployment, scaling and life cycle management of data- and network-intensive applications and for 5G service chains across edge, core and RAN. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Robert Cathey

Cathey.co for Robin.io

robert@cathey.co

+1 865-386-6118

Robin.io, the Robin.io logo and the Robin Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Robin.io and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions.