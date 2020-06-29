Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Intellyx White Paper for Robin.io Predicts Seismic Shift in Enterprise Architecture for Financial Services Firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 10:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, today released a white paper developed by Charles Araujo, principal analyst at Intellyx Research. The white paper, titled Three Architectural Capabilities That Change the Game for Financial Services Leaders, predicts a seismic shift in the competitive landscape for financial services firms based on changing customer expectations and competitive pressures. The paper predicts that improved architectural capabilities are crucial for these companies to overcome barriers and deliver organizational agility and flexibility, and it outlines how Robin.io is playing an important role in meeting that need.

***DOWNLOAD the Intellyx white paper today. ***

Along with stability, efficiency, and resiliency—which Araujo identifies as the three hallmarks of the current financial services architectural model—the white paper suggests three additional architectural capabilities:

  • Developmental Agility via Automation and Self-Service: Development teams should be given higher levels of control through various forms of self-service to enable them to provision resources on-demand.
  • Infrastructure Abstraction: It is essential to create an abstracted architectural model that is workload-centric and which disconnects workloads from the infrastructure on which they run (referred to as a Hybrid IT model).
  • Dynamic State Protection: This approach protects the dynamic state of an application—its configuration, policy, topology, and data—as a single, referenceable state, which overcomes the challenges associated with the ephemeral nature of containers.

“IT leaders need to reimagine how they approach applications,” said Araujo. “To meet the demand for organizational agility, infrastructure teams need to create capabilities that their app dev organizations will need to innovate through software and lead in an ever-changing market. The automation platform offered by Robin.io can be an important feature of that capability.”

About Robin.io
Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, delivers products that automate the deployment, scaling and life cycle management of data- and network-intensive applications and for 5G service chains across edge, core and RAN. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Robert Cathey
Cathey.co for Robin.io
robert@cathey.co
+1 865-386-6118

Robin.io, the Robin.io logo and the Robin Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Robin.io and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aQANTAS AIRWAYS : AAA highlights the need for aviation to be post-COVID-19 recovery priority
AQ
10:32aINDUCT SOFTWARE : - minutes from annual general meeting 29 june 2020
AQ
10:32aPOLAR POWER : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results Of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:31aLIME TECHNOLOGIES PUBL : Summary of annual general meeting 2020 in Lime Technologies AB (publ)
AQ
10:31aHITACHI : HCMUK works with SME Lender Paragon to offer support to businesses
AQ
10:31aVELAN INC. : Q1 2020-21 Earnings Release & Conference Call
AQ
10:31aCOMSCORE : Veteran Comscore Television Executive Steve Walsh Elected to Florida Association of Broadcasters' Board of Directors
PR
10:31aSODA Foundation Gains New Investments, Expands Charter to Address Increasing Need for Data Autonomy
PR
10:31aWORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES : Thinking about buying stock in Gilead Sciences, Boeing, Boxlight Corp, Worthington Industries, or Raven Industries?
PR
10:31aONEAMERICA : ® Poll Reveals Brokers Rank Service to Policyholders Highest
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : Thousands locked out of accounts as UK watchdog keeps Wirecard curbs
3BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
4EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH-backed Australian swimsuit brand in administration due to virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group