Intelsat : Announces New Vice President of Global Government Affairs and Policy

08/03/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

Peter B. Davidson brings more than 35 years of government, telecom and legal expertise

Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, today announced that Peter B. Davidson has joined the company as Vice President of Global Government Affairs and Policy.

Peter B. Davidson, Intelsat's new Vice President of Global Government Affairs and Policy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Peter B. Davidson, Intelsat's new Vice President of Global Government Affairs and Policy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Based in the company’s McLean, Va. office, Davidson is responsible for leading the development of Intelsat’s government relations strategy globally, building relationships with individuals in the U.S. Congress and Administration, as well as international administrations and regulatory bodies that impact Intelsat’s business around the world. He will report to Intelsat’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer Michelle Bryan.

“Peter is a dynamic leader with a broad range of experience, and we look forward to working alongside him to further advance our near and long-term government affairs initiatives. We’re pleased to welcome him to the Intelsat family,” said Bryan.

Davidson brings more than 35 years of experience in government affairs, telecom and legal knowledge to his new role at Intelsat.

Most recently, Davidson served as Deputy Dean for Strategic Initiatives and Assistant Professor of Law, at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University. Before that, he served as General Counsel at the Department of Commerce, acting as the third most senior official and overseeing nearly 400 attorneys across all 13 of the Department’s bureaus.

Davidson also spent 14 years as the Senior Vice President of Federal and International Government Relations at Verizon Communications where he oversaw the company’s federal congressional relations, supervising a staff handling public policy issues, including telecommunications, technology, taxation, pension, labor, energy and health.

Davidson has a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law in Charlottesville, Va., and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science with a concentration in political economy from Carleton College in Northfield, Minn.

About Intelsat:

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality – transformation happens when businesses, governments, and communities use Intelsat's next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future. Learn more at Intelsat.com.


© Business Wire 2020
