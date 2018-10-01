Log in
Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat and Telesat Establish the C-Band Alliance (CBA), a Consortium to Facilitate Clearing of U.S. Mid-Band Spectrum for 5G While Protecting U.S. Content Distribution and Data Networks

10/01/2018 | 09:04am CEST

  • The CBA will enable a breakthrough market-based approach to managing and funding spectrum clearing in a way that protects incumbent users and their content distribution and data networks in the U.S. from potential interference
  • Consortium will implement market-based transactions and clear certain spectrum in the U.S., accelerating access to support 5G service introduction
  • Agreement reflects transition facilitator role contemplated in FCC proposed rulemaking
  • The CBA names Bill Tolpegin as CEO and Preston Padden as Head of Advocacy and Government Relations

Regulatory News:

Leading global satellite operators – Intelsat (NYSE: I), SES (Euronext Paris: SESG), Eutelsat (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) and Telesat announced today the creation of a consortium called the C-Band Alliance, or CBA, in a move that could accelerate making mid‐band spectrum available for 5G services.

The CBA is designed to act as a facilitator as described in a recent U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proceeding featuring the companies’ market-based proposal to clear a portion of C-band spectrum in the United States. The formation of the CBA is a significant achievement and demonstrates the industry alignment necessary to make this mid-band spectrum available quickly, thus supporting the U.S. objective of winning the race to introduce terrestrial 5G services.

The market-based proposal was developed in response to a proceeding initiated by the FCC in August 2017, which led to the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that was formally approved by the FCC on July 12, 2018 and published in the Federal Register of August 30, 2018. The proposal reflects the unique U.S. telecommunications environment and aims to protect the quality and reliability of the extensive services provided by satellite operators in the C-band spectrum to U.S. broadcasters, media, and data companies. The proposal establishes a commercial and technical framework that would enable terrestrial mobile operators to quickly access spectrum in a portion of the 3,700 to 4,200 MHz frequency band in the U.S., speeding the deployment of next-generation 5G services.

The proposal specifies the use of a consortium, now known as the CBA, to undertake the technical and commercial implementation of the spectrum clearing process. This process is necessary to repurpose the C-band spectrum for use in a 5G environment. The CBA will be led, effective immediately, by Bill Tolpegin, currently CEO of OTA Broadcasting, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer of CBA. Media sector veteran Preston Padden will serve as Head of Advocacy and Government Relations.

A significant milestone in the progression of the proposal, the establishment of the CBA signifies that the satellite operators delivering the vast majority of satellite C-band services in the U.S. have agreed upon the key technical and commercial steps necessary to enable commercial implementation of the spectrum clearing process. The CBA also ensures that customer services are protected from potential interference as new wireless services are introduced into the cleared portion of the spectrum.

About Intelsat
Intelsat (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 16 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES’s portfolio includes SES Americom, one of the earliest operators of commercial GEO satellites, SES Government Solutions, which is exclusively focused on the needs of the U.S. Government, as well as GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government. SES also owns the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe, MX1, a leading media service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital distribution, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG).
For further information, visit www.ses.com.

About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,900 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).
For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

About Telesat
Telesat is a leading global satellite operator, providing reliable and secure satellite-delivered communications solutions worldwide to broadcast, telecom, corporate and government customers. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with offices and facilities around the world, the company’s state-of-the-art fleet consists of 17 GEO satellites, the Canadian payload on ViaSat-1 and one Phase 1 LEO satellite which is the start of Telesat’s planned global LEO satellite constellation that will offer low latency, high throughput broadband services. Telesat is also a leading technical consultant providing high value expertise and support to satellite operators, insurers and other industry participants on a global basis. Privately held, Telesat’s principal shareholders are Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL). For more information, visit www.telesat.com.

About the C-Band Alliance
The C-Band Alliance, or CBA, is the organization tasked with the safe and efficient clearing and repurposing of C-band spectrum, supporting the United States in its goal of leadership in 5G deployment and innovation through. While implementing the breakthrough, market-based proposal to clear spectrum, the CBA will also protect the quality and reliability of existing C-band services, providing current users certainty and operational integrity. For more information, visit www.C-BandAlliance.com.


© Business Wire 2018
