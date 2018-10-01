Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat and Telesat Establish the C-Band Alliance (CBA), a Consortium to Facilitate Clearing of U.S. Mid-Band Spectrum for 5G While Protecting U.S. Content Distribution and Data Networks

Regulatory News:
Leading global satellite operators – Intelsat (NYSE: I), SES (Euronext
Paris: SESG), Eutelsat (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) and Telesat
announced today the creation of a consortium called the C-Band Alliance,
or CBA, in a move that could accelerate making mid‐band spectrum
available for 5G services.
The CBA is designed to act as a facilitator as described in a recent
U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proceeding featuring the
companies’ market-based proposal to clear a portion of C-band spectrum
in the United States. The formation of the CBA is a significant
achievement and demonstrates the industry alignment necessary to make
this mid-band spectrum available quickly, thus supporting the U.S.
objective of winning the race to introduce terrestrial 5G services.
The market-based proposal was developed in response to a proceeding
initiated by the FCC in August 2017, which led to the Notice of Proposed
Rulemaking (NPRM) that was formally approved by the FCC on July 12, 2018
and published in the Federal Register of August 30, 2018. The proposal
reflects the unique U.S. telecommunications environment and aims to
protect the quality and reliability of the extensive services provided
by satellite operators in the C-band spectrum to U.S. broadcasters,
media, and data companies. The proposal establishes a commercial and
technical framework that would enable terrestrial mobile operators to
quickly access spectrum in a portion of the 3,700 to 4,200 MHz frequency
band in the U.S., speeding the deployment of next-generation 5G services.
The proposal specifies the use of a consortium, now known as the CBA, to
undertake the technical and commercial implementation of the spectrum
clearing process. This process is necessary to repurpose the C-band
spectrum for use in a 5G environment. The CBA will be led, effective
immediately, by Bill Tolpegin, currently CEO of OTA Broadcasting, who
will serve as Chief Executive Officer of CBA. Media sector veteran
Preston Padden will serve as Head of Advocacy and Government Relations.
A significant milestone in the progression of the proposal, the
establishment of the CBA signifies that the satellite operators
delivering the vast majority of satellite C-band services in the U.S.
have agreed upon the key technical and commercial steps necessary to
enable commercial implementation of the spectrum clearing process. The
CBA also ensures that customer services are protected from potential
interference as new wireless services are introduced into the cleared
portion of the spectrum.
About Intelsat
Intelsat (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first
Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and
broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network
combines the world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial
infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture
to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation
of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of
people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband
connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite
communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an
entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible,
connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For
more information, visit www.intelsat.com.
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and
the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering
worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit
(GEO) and 16 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added,
end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES
Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to
broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed
network operators, governments and institutions. SES’s portfolio
includes SES Americom, one of the earliest operators of commercial GEO
satellites, SES Government Solutions, which is exclusively focused on
the needs of the U.S. Government, as well as GovSat, a 50/50
public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government.
SES also owns the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH
television reach in Europe, MX1, a leading media service provider
offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital
distribution, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering
fibre-like broadband services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and
Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG).
For further information,
visit www.ses.com.
About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat
Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a
global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure,
Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and
Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers,
irrespective of their location. Over 6,900 television channels operated
by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers
equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks.
Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe,
Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are
dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
Eutelsat
Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker:
ETL).
For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com
About Telesat
Telesat is a leading global satellite
operator, providing reliable and secure satellite-delivered
communications solutions worldwide to broadcast, telecom, corporate and
government customers. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with offices and
facilities around the world, the company’s state-of-the-art fleet
consists of 17 GEO satellites, the Canadian payload on ViaSat-1 and one
Phase 1 LEO satellite which is the start of Telesat’s planned global LEO
satellite constellation that will offer low latency, high throughput
broadband services. Telesat is also a leading technical consultant
providing high value expertise and support to satellite operators,
insurers and other industry participants on a global basis. Privately
held, Telesat’s principal shareholders are Canada’s Public Sector
Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:
LORL). For more information, visit www.telesat.com.
About the C-Band Alliance
The C-Band Alliance, or CBA, is
the organization tasked with the safe and efficient clearing and
repurposing of C-band spectrum, supporting the United States in its goal
of leadership in 5G deployment and innovation through. While
implementing the breakthrough, market-based proposal to clear spectrum,
the CBA will also protect the quality and reliability of existing C-band
services, providing current users certainty and operational integrity.
For more information, visit www.C-BandAlliance.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005343/en/