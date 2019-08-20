Log in
Intention to list & Company Description

08/20/2019 | 02:01am EDT

GG St. Kongensgade 100 og 106 P/S

Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen, Bond Market
Ticker:  GGSTK; ISIN: DK0030444401

For release: 20 August 2019

Intention to list the company’s floating rate (7%) secured bond loan 2019/2020 and company description

The Director of GG St. Kongensgade 100 og 106 P/S announces that the Company intends to list its floating rate 7% secured bond loan 2019/2020 for trading on Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen.

In connection with this, the Company has prepared a Company Description which has been approved by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. A copy of the Company Description accompanies this release and it may also be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.gefiongroup.com

The Company anticipates the first day of trading in its Bonds being 23 August 2019.

 

GG St. Kongensgade 100 og 106 P/S, incorporated under the laws of Denmark with business registration number 38 30 68 47, having its registered office at c/o Gefion Group A/S, Østergade 1, 2nd floor, 1100 Copenhagen K, Denmark. The purpose of the Issuer is purchase, sale and investments in real estate or real estate companies and related activities.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.gefiongroup.com

Company contact details:

Thomas W. Færch, CEO
Tel: +45 20 20 19 41
twf@gefiongroup.com
www.gefiongroup.com

Certified Advisor:
Pareto Securities AS, Copenhagen Branch
Sankt Annæ Plads 13
DK-1250 Copenhagen K
+43 1 740 408045

Attachments


© GlobeNewswire 2019
