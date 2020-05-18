Inter Lubric China 2020 to be Held in Shanghai in August

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st China International Lubricants and Applications Technology Exhibition (Inter Lubric China 2020), hosted by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be held at Shanghai's Hongqiao National Exhibition and Convention Center from August 18th to 20th, 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has now spread around the world. Though many industries have been hit by the pandemic, most companies are expecting to start seeing improved sales moving forward. According to China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA) estimates, aside from Chinese companies, international companies from Japan, the United States, Sweden and Germany all have high expectations about China's stimulus packages in the second half of the year.

These are mainly from new policy measures to boost infrastructure and related industries. China is continuing to reopen its economy in a gradual, sequential manner, prioritizing essential sectors, specific industries, regions and population groups based on continuous risk assessments and the use of digitalization, big data and technology to support contact tracing.

Therefore, in accordance with industry expectations and to ensure the health and safety of exhibitors and visitors from home and abroad alike, as well as to preserve the overall impact and effectiveness of the show, InterLubric China 2020 now due to take place from August 18th to 20th 2020, at the same venue, the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center.

These are extraordinary times and the epidemic presents us all with a unique challenge. Every institution, enterprise and organization is facing this crisis together, with the lubricant industry facing the mounting fall-out from the global pandemic and the international oil price slump. However, we have full confidence that lubricant production and demand will soon recover alongside imminent industry revitalization in China's domestic markets.

Therefore, Inter Lubric China's Organizing Committee has stated that preparatory work for the exhibition is proceeding in an orderly manner, while also abiding by necessary epidemic prevention and control measures.

Organized by Shanghai INTEX Exhibition, Inter Lubric China has been successfully held in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou over 20 shows since 2000. The exhibition covers automotive lubricating grease and automotive chemical maintenance products, industrial lubricating grease, metal processing and antirust materials, lubricating systems and equipment, and a wide variety of other related equipment, technology and services. As the recognized weather vane of China's lubricating oil industry, the exhibition is unique in its field, with a strong reputation in providing a comprehensive industry platform for product releases, technical exchange, industry dialogue, business development, industry training, and much more.

In addition to the exhibition, Inter Lubric China has created a series of engaging activities over the same period in continuing to lead the industry forward and meet market demand. Three of these activities deserve special attention:

1. The China International Lubricant Industry Development Forum – August 16th-17th 2020. This headlining forum brings authoritative analysis of the latest global lubricant industry trends, as well as eye-catching product launches, new technology briefings and industry experience sharing. This year's forum will focus on "Exploring Technological Innovation and the Green Lubrication Revolution", with two days of presentation and discussion covering the hottest topics, including: new power systems, new emission controls and standards, new heat management systems, and new low-viscosity and long-oil-change mileage lubricant technology.

2. The Lubricant OEM Brand Development Conference & Production Capacity Showcase – August 18th 2020. The OEM Conference will be held during the second day of the exhibition and will cover the following topics: how to select reliable OEM; product line planning and packaging design; competitive price system formulation; low-cost and rapid investment promotion; and dealer sales promotion. There will also be a demonstration area for OEM capacity, where lubricant OEM enterprises can showcase their own qualifications and advantages in lubricant production, technology, logistics, storage, marketing services and in all other aspects of OEM.

3. The National Lubricant Distributors and Dealers Program – August 18th-20th 2020. This program is a bespoke industry activity for lubricant distribution agents. Leading lubricant distributors from all over the country are invited to participate, with the program aiming to meet distributors' overarching needs to collect industry trends, secure brand cooperation and learn from one another. The organizers will provide free accommodation, catering, transport and other one-stop services for agents participating in the event.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you, alongside all of our exhibitors, professional visitors, media partners and our wider networks for your support. Together, we will overcome the challenges of these times, and in overcoming the epidemic, we will emerge all the stronger. We look forward to seeing you again in August, ready to embrace a renewal emergent business following this critical time.

For more detailed information about Inter Lubric China, exhibitors and visitors can visit our official website www.interlubric.com to learn more. Please also pay attention to our WeChat public platform "Lubricant Focus" to keep abreast of the relevant developments in the lubricant industry and our events.

