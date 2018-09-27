Inter Partner Assistance Hong Kong Ltd. : Forms a Partnership With The CareVoice To Provide Fully Digital Health Journeys and Integrated Healthcare Solutions to the Hong Kong Health Insurance Market

Inter Partner Assistance Hong Kong Ltd. has partnered with The CareVoice
to provide fully digital health journeys and integrated healthcare
solutions to the insurance market.
The fully digital and integrated health insurance customer journey. (Photo: Business Wire)
Inter Partner Assistance Hong Kong Ltd. maintains an extensive hospital
network and has over 25 years of experience in managing IPMI claims and
providing emergency assistance 24/7. Inter Partner Assistance Hong Kong
Ltd. already provides claim adjudication and assistance services to a
majority of the Health and Travel insurance companies in Hong Kong.
The CareVoice is an award-winning Shanghai based health InsurTech
company which perfectly complements Inter Partner Assistance Hong Kong
Ltd.’s footprint by adding a mobile-based and data-driven SaaS solution
that digitalizes the healthcare and insurance journey with consumer’s
interests first.
“We are confident that our partnership with The CareVoice will
provide new advantages for our healthcare partners and continue to
accelerate our healthcare innovations by providing end customers with a
transparent, integrated and personalized healthcare experience.” said
Joseph Lee, CEO of Inter Partner Assistance Hong Kong Ltd.
The CareVoice’s independent mobile SaaS platform breaks down barriers to
bring easy healthcare navigation. Their unique platform also helps
insurers to become true health partners to their customers by offering
cutting edge innovations such as an AI voice-based Virtual Health
Assistant for symptoms checker, powered by Sense.ly, with medical
content originated from the Mayo Clinic.
The partnership focuses on the following areas to deliver value:
1. Empower insurance partners with cutting edge innovation for their
customers.
-
Integrated platform adaptable to different environments (mobile app,
web app, WeChat account) and operational in multiple languages.
-
Fully digitalized customer journey within one mobile experience.
-
Access to a voice-based Virtual Health Assistant powered by artificial
intelligence.
2. Bring partners closer to their customers.
-
Clearly and precisely explain medical insurance benefits.
-
Engage with customers through personalized digital and health services.
-
Reward customers when being physically active and selecting high
quality cost-effective medical providers.
3. Drive efficiency and lower operational costs.
-
Reduce unnecessary medical consultations by utilizing the Virtual
Health Assistant’s symptom checker and triage.
-
Adopt a fully digitalized hotline and e-claims reimbursement process.
-
Receive actionable insights and data from anonymized customer usage
behavior and post-claim surveys.
About Inter Partner Assistance Hong Kong Ltd.
Inter Partner Assistance Hong Kong Ltd. has specialized in providing
assistance, travel and health services since 1992. With access to a
Group proprietary network of 37 Alarm Centers and more than 6,500
correspondents worldwide, Inter Partner Assistance Hong Kong Ltd. has
since demonstrated its ability to be instantly reactive and effective in
all circumstances, anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day.
