InterGen : to Host Second Quarter 2018 Results Call

InterGen announced today that it has scheduled a conference call with
InterGen investors for Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET to
report operating and financial results for fiscal 2018 second quarter
ended June 30, 2018.
The call is open to InterGen investors and will be hosted by Timothy
Menzie, InterGen President and CEO; Mike Novelli, InterGen COO; and Greg
Pratt, InterGen CFO.
Current InterGen investors who would like to participate in the call and
view the accompanying slide presentation and financial information must
register at www.intergen.com
or contact investor_relations@intergen.com.
ABOUT INTERGEN
InterGen is a global power generation firm with five
power plants in operation and one under construction, representing a
total generation capacity of 4,213 megawatts (3,250 net equity MW).
These facilities are located in Australia and the United Kingdom.
InterGen is jointly owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and
China Huaneng Group/Guangdong Yudean Group. For more information, visit www.InterGen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005443/en/