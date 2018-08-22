Log in
InterGen : to Host Second Quarter 2018 Results Call

08/22/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

InterGen announced today that it has scheduled a conference call with InterGen investors for Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET to report operating and financial results for fiscal 2018 second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The call is open to InterGen investors and will be hosted by Timothy Menzie, InterGen President and CEO; Mike Novelli, InterGen COO; and Greg Pratt, InterGen CFO.

Current InterGen investors who would like to participate in the call and view the accompanying slide presentation and financial information must register at www.intergen.com or contact investor_relations@intergen.com.

ABOUT INTERGEN
InterGen is a global power generation firm with five power plants in operation and one under construction, representing a total generation capacity of 4,213 megawatts (3,250 net equity MW). These facilities are located in Australia and the United Kingdom. InterGen is jointly owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and China Huaneng Group/Guangdong Yudean Group. For more information, visit www.InterGen.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.