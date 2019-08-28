InterGen : to Host Second Quarter 2019 Results Call

InterGen announced today that it has scheduled a conference call with InterGen investors for Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 15:00 BST to report operating and financial results for fiscal 2019 second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The call is open to InterGen investors and will be hosted by Jim Lightfoot, InterGen President and CEO and Paul Teague, InterGen CFO.

Current InterGen investors who would like to participate in the call and view the accompanying slide presentation and financial information must register at www.intergen.com or contact investor_relations@intergen.com.

ABOUT INTERGEN

InterGen is a global power generation firm with six power plants in operation representing a total generation capacity of 4,650 megawatts (3,357 net equity MW). These facilities are located in Australia and the United Kingdom. InterGen is jointly owned by Sev.en Energy and China Huaneng Group/Guangdong Yudean Group. For more information, visit www.InterGen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005292/en/