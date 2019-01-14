InterLinc Recognized among 2019's “Best Mortgage Companies to Work For”

InterLinc Mortgage Services is named one of 2019’s “Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group. The awards program was designed to recognize the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry. InterLinc shares this award with only 36 other companies nationwide.

When notified of the award, InterLinc CEO James H. VanSteenhouse said, “This is an extraordinary accomplishment that we do not take for granted. It is the result of a shared vision of everyone in the organization to build one of the fastest growing companies in the Southeast.”

InterLinc participated in a two-part survey process for consideration by the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For program. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of surveys to measure the employees’ experience. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and computed the final rankings from the combined employer and employee survey scores. To be eligible for participation, companies had to be a for-profit, not-for-profit business, or government entity operating a facility with at least 15 employees working in the United States for at least one year.

Gene F. Thompson, III, President and COO, added, “We feed off of each other’s energy to be the very best, and we do not let anyone limit our dreams.”

National Mortgage News honored all the winners and revealed the final rankings in a special report published in January 2019. For more information on the program, please visit www.bestmortgagecompaniestoworkfor.com.

InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a full-service mortgage-banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed securities, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 18 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast U.S. For more information visit www.interlincmortgage.com, NMLS ID 205696.

