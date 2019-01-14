InterLinc Recognized among 2019's “Best Mortgage Companies to Work For”

InterLinc
Mortgage Services is named one of 2019’s “Best Mortgage Companies to
Work For” by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group. The awards
program was designed to recognize the best employers in the U.S.
mortgage industry. InterLinc shares this award with only 36 other
companies nationwide.
When notified of the award, InterLinc CEO James H. VanSteenhouse said,
“This is an extraordinary accomplishment that we do not take for
granted. It is the result of a shared vision of everyone in the
organization to build one of the fastest growing companies in the
Southeast.”
InterLinc participated in a two-part survey process for consideration by
the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For program. The first part
consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies,
practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part
consisted of surveys to measure the employees’ experience. Best
Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and computed
the final rankings from the combined employer and employee survey
scores. To be eligible for participation, companies had to be a
for-profit, not-for-profit business, or government entity operating a
facility with at least 15 employees working in the United States for at
least one year.
Gene F. Thompson, III, President and COO, added, “We feed off of each
other’s energy to be the very best, and we do not let anyone limit our
dreams.”
National
Mortgage News honored all the winners and revealed the
final rankings in a special report published in January 2019. For more
information on the program, please visit www.bestmortgagecompaniestoworkfor.com.
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a full-service mortgage-banking
firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed
securities, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords
clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing
competitiveness, loan efficiency and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in
18 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast U.S. For more information
visit www.interlincmortgage.com,
NMLS ID 205696.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005728/en/