InterLubric China Comes to Guangzhou for its 20th Anniversary

SHANGHAI, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th China International Lubricants and Technology Exhibition (InterLubric China) will be held from August 21-23, 2019 at Guangzhou's Poly World Trade Center Exhibition Hall. The event is organized by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Following the overwhelming success of the InterLubric show and conferences in Shanghai last year, the 20th China International Lubricants and Technology Exhibition (InterLubric China) is now full steam ahead in preparing for the celebration of its 20 year anniversary, taking place in Guangzhou August 21st to 23rd 2019. This summer, InterLubric China's flagship show will be held at Guangzhou's Poly World Trade Center Exhibition Hall, playing host to industrial lubricants professionals from around the globe.

Easily the largest exhibition in the world focused exclusively on lubricants, their composites and technologies, and the only trade show of its kind in China, InterLubric has established itself over its two decade history as a crucial meeting point and knowledge exchange hub for the industry, becoming an essential bridge between international and domestic manufacturers, producers and distributors. Held annually and rotating between Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai, InterLubric China enjoys the strong support of SLTA, CCPIT and STLA, as well as the backing of key sponsors SINOPEC and PetroChina.

Over the last 19 editions of the show, InterLubric has showcased over 25,000 distinct industry brands, hosted more than 200,000 professional industry visitors, held in excess of 130 industry conferences and seminars, and attracted many thousands of participating companies. These include ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Fuchs, Caltex, GS Oil, INEOS, G-Energy, BASF, Chemtura, Dow, Lubrizol, Croda, Henkel, Lukoil, Afton, Valvoline, Total and WD-40, to name just a few. Professionals attending cover the full spectrum of producers, manufacturers, dealers, distributors and end-users, with the show's reputation among visitors and exhibitors alike now firmly entrenched. InterLubric China is recognized by a growing audience as the most authoritative, exclusively focused industrial lubricants exhibition in the Asia Pacific.

Exhibits broadly include automotive lubricant and chemical maintenance products, industrial lubricating oils and greases, metal working lubricants and fluids, antirust materials, lubricant additives and base oils, lubricant production systems, equipment and machinery, lubricant product testing, quality control, recycling and assessment technology, equipment, as well as well as industry consultation, trade media and more.

InterLubric China also boasts an array of high quality conference programs focused on industry trends, new technological advancements and industry innovations. This year, InterLubric China is proud to be bringing you more premium events and associated exclusive activities, including:

The 10 th China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference;

China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference; The Domestic Lubricants Dealer and Distributor Program 2019;

International Lubricant Training Courses

The China Metalworking Technology Development Forum

The International Metalworking Fluids Training Course

'Lube Focus' InterLubric China 20th Anniversary Celebration

So, whether you are looking for new lubricant business partners, manufacturers or distributors, if you are interested in the latest industry trends, technologies and innovations, or if you are simply seeking to enter or further strengthen your position within the world's second largest lubricants market, InterLubric China's 20th anniversary show in Guangzhou this August is your one-stop-destination. See you there!

For any queries please contact:

Ms. Apple Gu, Interlubric China Assistant Manager

TEL: +86 21 62951395

FAX: +86 21 62780038

EMAIL: guyuan@shanghai-intex.com

For more information please visit our website: www.interlubric.com

SOURCE Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co Ltd.