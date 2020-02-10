Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InterSystems : Releases Novel Coronavirus Screening Functionality for TrakCare®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 12:02am EST

Unified healthcare information system provider is quick to respond to help clinicians screen and support patients with 2019-nCov

InterSystems is releasing global functionality for its TrakCare® unified healthcare information system to screen and support patients with 2019-nCoV, the novel coronavirus infection that originated in Wuhan in China.

The functionality is available to users of the latest editions of TrakCare now, and customers in China and multiple other countries, including the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates have already begun using it.

The functionality enables clinicians to screen patients for 2019-nCoV, using World Health Organisation (WHO) guidance, and a link to the Wuhan Coronavirus Global Cases tracking app provided by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering in the US.

Icons will indicate whether screening has been undertaken and the results. There is no generally accepted treatment for 2019-nCoV. However, the WHO is advising hospitals to isolate patients and protect others from infection, and the final element of the new TrakCare functionality will advise clinicians of any steps they should take.

“InterSystems keeps a close watch on the world’s healthcare requirements, so it can respond to issues that it can help to address in a timely manner,” said Hazem El Oraby, MD, chief medical officer for TrakCare at InterSystems. “We are proud to have deployed this quickly for our users.”

“This is a great example of how TrakCare can be updated in real-time to urgently respond to threats and deployed rapidly to the organisations and clinicians that need it; particularly those using the latest edition of our systems,” El Oraby continued.

TrakCare is currently deployed in 27 countries around the globe, including China and throughout the Asia-Oceania region. Last week, TrakCare received a Best in KLAS designation for Global Electronic Medical Records in the Asia/Oceania region.

About InterSystems
InterSystems is the engine behind the world’s most important applications. In healthcare, finance, government, and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems is the power behind what matters™. Founded in 1978, InterSystems is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily by millions of people in more than 80 countries. For more information, visit InterSystems.co.uk.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:35aComet Group with results above expectations – Strategy execution on track – High order backlog
TE
12:34aBritain 'reasonably confident' of U.S. trade deal despite Huawei concerns
RE
12:34aBritain 'reasonably confident' of U.S. trade deal despite Huawei concerns
RE
12:33aMEDIGARD : Press Release on Fees That Banks Can Charge Commercial Clients (2020-07)
PU
12:28aOil prices edge down as traders assess China's oil demand, await OPEC+ cuts
RE
12:24aOil prices edge down as traders assess China's oil demand, await OPEC+ cuts
RE
12:18aASX RELEASE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aBASE RESOURCES : Oil and Gas Sector Still Holds an Important Role for Future Energy Supply
PU
12:10aAustralia cartel investigator says no impropriety in exchanges with JPMorgan lawyers
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Taiwan's Foxconn gets OK to restart plant in Zhengzhou, China - source
2China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
3IFLYTEK CO LTD : IFLYTEK : China's iFlytek Seeks Exemption From U.S. Ban to Buy Medical Supplies
4ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
5HORIZON OIL LIMITED : HORIZON OIL : Australian Financial Review article

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group