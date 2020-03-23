Log in
InterVenn Biosciences : Adds Glycoproteomic Clinical Testing Panel for Colorectal Cancer and Advanced Adenoma

03/23/2020 | 11:03am EDT

New results could significantly improve early disease recognition

InterVenn Biosciences today announced it has added a colorectal cancer/advanced adenoma diagnostic panel to its proprietary glycoproteomic analysis platform. These new indications are the latest for the company which has already demonstrated capabilities in ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, renal, hepatocellular, nasopharyngeal, and lung cancer, and in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) liver disease and idiopathic lung fibrosis. InterVenn’s blood test for ovarian cancer is currently being validated in a multicenter, international prospective clinical trial, V.O.C.A.L., to demonstrate its utility and value as a clinical decision-making tool.

“One in every 25 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer at some point in their lifetime, making this the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths. As many as 60 percent of these deaths could be avoided with early intervention based on improved screening. The availability of a readily accessible, simple blood test, supplementing and guiding the use of screening colonoscopies, could radically increase the numbers of patients in whom colorectal cancer is prevented, or detected at a curable stage," said Klaus Lindpaintner, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of InterVenn Biosciences.

The addition of a colorectal cancer/advanced adenoma diagnostic panel follows similar highly promising results the company has seen in its use of glycoproteomics in other indications. InterVenn has demonstrated that combining proteomics with glycomics, along with relevant phenotypical annotation data and powerful, high-precision, scalable data processing, and bioinformatics engine affords critical advances in biomarker and target discovery and utilization that have not been possible using conventional technologies. A pilot study at InterVenn’s new South San Francisco laboratory has now demonstrated the platform’s capability to detect colorectal cancer with very high accuracy (98 percent sensitivity and 91 percent specificity). Moreover, the test performs similarly well (98 percent sensitivity and 85 percent specificity) in the detection of advanced adenomas, an unprecedented accomplishment in testing performance. InterVenn’s colon cancer testing panel will be part of the company’s portfolio of offerings as it works with partners towards commercialization both in the U.S. and globally.

“InterVenn works with multiple top-tier institutional and industry partners for every indication to ensure that the data and results we publish are of the highest quality. Our industry partners are excited about moving forward with us to co-develop our colorectal cancer and advanced adenoma test, and we look forward to working hand in hand with them to bring this test to the market and to patients and health care providers as quickly and widely as possible,” said Aldo Carrascoso, Chief Executive Officer of InterVenn Biosciences.

InterVenn’s application of glycoproteomics leverages the power of ultra-high-pressure- liquid-chromatography and mass-spectrometry for the generation of high-resolution, accurate-mass data on post-translational protein modifications, coupled with the prowess of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to streamline the analysis of clinically relevant data. Importantly, InterVenn’s robust workflows and algorithms ensure that the laboratory-related variabilities inherent in any clinical study are minimized - from sample collection, sample processing, all the way to mass spectrometry instrument measurements - and that the results are reproducible. OpenPIP™, the company’s AI-enabled mass spectrometry analysis software, which the company has made available to the scientific community at large as a public-domain tool, dramatically reduces the time and cost of analyzing mass spectrometry data while increasing data quality by eliminating observer-based bias.

To find out more about InterVenn Biosciences and how the company is leveraging artificial intelligence and mass spectrometry to the transformation of medical technology, visit https://intervenn.bio. For all general and media inquiries about InterVenn Biosciences, please contact Andrea Vuturo at press@venn.bio.

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn Biosciences utilizes a proprietary glycoproteomic biomarker interrogation platform based on AI and mass spectrometry for next-gen precision medicine. The company is working to find new solutions in a broad spectrum of oncologic and other diseases, along with applications from its Vista suite of solutions for treatment monitoring, immune profiling, patient stratification, and new target discovery and validation. For more information about InterVenn Biosciences, please visit the company’s website.


© Business Wire 2020
