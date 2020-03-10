Log in
Interactions Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2020

03/10/2020 | 09:35am EDT

FRANKLIN, Mass., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactions, LLC, the world’s largest standalone artificial intelligence (AI) company, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (MIC) for 2020.

The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world. This year’s MIC list features 434 businesses from 39 countries. Interactions was recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category alongside fellow industry leaders, including NVIDIA and Graphcore.

For fifteen years, Interactions has been at the forefront of rethinking how enterprises communicate with their customers. With its proprietary conversational AI stack, the company powers natural, productive conversations for some of the most impactful brands in the world, including Citi, MetLife and Hyatt. This year’s MIC list highlights the innovative application of the company’s market leading conversational AI platform.

“Our core mission is to create amazing customer experiences by advancing AI technology that understands and engages on a human level,” said Michael Iacobucci, CEO at Interactions. “Whether it’s in financial services, retail or new opportunities like food services, our focus is on delivering solutions that harness the power of disruptive technologies to deliver extraordinary customer experiences.  We’re thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company for our ongoing commitment to reimagining the customer experience.”

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses on the planet and across myriad industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 17, 2020. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

For more information on this achievement, see here.

About Interactions
Interactions provides Intelligent Virtual Assistants that seamlessly assimilate conversational AI and real-time human understanding to enable businesses to engage with their customers in highly productive and satisfying conversations. With flexible products and solutions designed to meet the growing demand for unified, omnichannel customer care, Interactions is delivering unprecedented improvements in the customer experience and significant cost savings for some of the largest brands in the world. Founded in 2004, Interactions is headquartered in Franklin, Massachusetts with additional offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.interactions.com.

About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine of the Year,” Adweek’s Hot List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Press Contact:
Lindsay Rand interactions@launchsquad.com

