Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024 | Growing Awareness Among People About Fitness and Healthy Lifestyle to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the interactive fitness market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.44 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global interactive fitness market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing popularity of other fitness activities might hamper market growth.

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Interactive Fitness Market is segmented as below:

End-User

Non-Residential

Residential

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our interactive fitness market report covers the following areas:

Interactive Fitness Market size

Interactive Fitness Market trends

Interactive Fitness Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising trend of exergaming as one of the prime reasons driving the interactive fitness market growth during the next few years.

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the interactive fitness market, including some of the vendors such as Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness LLC, eGym GmbH, Interactive Fitness Holdings LLC, Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Peloton Interactive Inc., SMARTfit Inc. and Tonal Systems Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the interactive fitness market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive fitness market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interactive fitness market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interactive fitness market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive fitness market vendors

