Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024 | Growing Awareness Among People About Fitness and Healthy Lifestyle to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 12:31pm GMT

Technavio has been monitoring the interactive fitness market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.44 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005159/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global interactive fitness market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global interactive fitness market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing popularity of other fitness activities might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Interactive Fitness Market is segmented as below:

End-User

  • Non-Residential
  • Residential

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40917

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our interactive fitness market report covers the following areas:

  • Interactive Fitness Market size
  • Interactive Fitness Market trends
  • Interactive Fitness Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising trend of exergaming as one of the prime reasons driving the interactive fitness market growth during the next few years.

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the interactive fitness market, including some of the vendors such as Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness LLC, eGym GmbH, Interactive Fitness Holdings LLC, Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Peloton Interactive Inc., SMARTfit Inc. and Tonal Systems Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the interactive fitness market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive fitness market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the interactive fitness market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the interactive fitness market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive fitness market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:37aFABRIZIO FREDA : Coronavirus Cuts Chinese Tourism, and Luxury Retailers Suffer
DJ
07:36aSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07:35aA Premium Cultivation Approach, Growth with a Higher Purpose -- CFN Media
NE
07:35aFirst-of-Its-Kind HIV and Advocacy Needs Assessment Launches on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
GL
07:34aP I A C A : Aviation minister touts PIA revenues
AQ
07:34aMOODY : predicts 'stable outlook' for 5 Pakistani banks
AQ
07:34aDESCON OXYCHEM : denies partnership or alliance agreement with Tetra Pak
AQ
07:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Buy-Back Announcements
PU
07:33aANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATORY ACTIONS BY SGX AND/OR OTHER AUTHORITIES : :requirement to perform quarterly announcement
PU
07:33aARDAGH S A : Form Type SC 13G/A
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : U.S. interest lifts shares in Huawei rivals Ericsson, Nokia
4NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
5Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group