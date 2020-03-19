Interactive Webinar Highlights Posted for "How Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Will Revolutionize the Auto Insurance Market"

Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best webinar sponsored by LexisNexis® Risk Solutions to learn how insurers can integrate advanced driving assistance systems to build stronger relationships with policyholders, and improve underwriting and claims processes.

Panelists include:

John Kanet, director of auto insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;

Jennifer St. John, national auto claims leader, Westfield Insurance;

Mike Scrudato, strategic innovation leader, incubator – mobility, Munich Reinsurance America; and

Kay Wakeman, director of insurance outreach, IIHS/HLD.

The video-based interactive presentation is available here. The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:

Taking Greater Control: The Scope of Advanced Driving Systems is Expanding.

Driver Assistance Tech Is Moving Faster Than the Auto Population Is Turning Over.

Safer Vehicles Becoming a Dominant Presence.

Fewer Incidents But Higher Losses.

The Five Levels of Autonomy.

Passive vs. Adaptive.

Larger-Scale Commercial Automobile.

Speeding Restoration.

Reducing Risk of Larger Losses Comes at a Price.

The Expanding Role of Safety Mandates.

Backing Out of Danger.

Improved Safety Comes Through Better Communication.

The complete video replay for this event is also available now.

