Interactive Webinar Highlights Posted for "How Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Will Revolutionize the Auto Insurance Market"

03/19/2020 | 01:49pm EDT

Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best webinar sponsored by LexisNexis® Risk Solutions to learn how insurers can integrate advanced driving assistance systems to build stronger relationships with policyholders, and improve underwriting and claims processes.

Panelists include:

  • John Kanet, director of auto insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;
  • Jennifer St. John, national auto claims leader, Westfield Insurance;
  • Mike Scrudato, strategic innovation leader, incubator – mobility, Munich Reinsurance America; and
  • Kay Wakeman, director of insurance outreach, IIHS/HLD.

The video-based interactive presentation is available here. The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:

  • Taking Greater Control: The Scope of Advanced Driving Systems is Expanding.
  • Driver Assistance Tech Is Moving Faster Than the Auto Population Is Turning Over.
  • Safer Vehicles Becoming a Dominant Presence.
  • Fewer Incidents But Higher Losses.
  • The Five Levels of Autonomy.
  • Passive vs. Adaptive.
  • Larger-Scale Commercial Automobile.
  • Speeding Restoration.
  • Reducing Risk of Larger Losses Comes at a Price.
  • The Expanding Role of Safety Mandates.
  • Backing Out of Danger.
  • Improved Safety Comes Through Better Communication.

The complete video replay for this event is also available now.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data provider specializing in the insurance industry. The company does business in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in Oldwick, NJ, AM Best has offices in cities around the world, including London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
