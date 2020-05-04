Interactive Webinar Highlights Posted for "How Life Insurers Are Using Innovative and Compliant Predictive Models"

Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best webinar sponsored by LexisNexis® Risk Solutions to learn how regulatory changes can be an opportunity for innovation. Panelists share their in-depth knowledge of the regulatory environment and review predictive modeling and compliance implications.

Panelists include:

Gary Sanginario, senior director, analytics product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;

Patrick Sugent, vice president, analytics, LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and

Mary Jo Hudson, partner, Squire Patton Boggs.

The video-based interactive presentation is available here. The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:

What Is Accelerated Underwriting?

Benefits of Predictive Models

What Would a Regulator Think?

Building the Model

What Regulators Want

Accelerated Underwriting and Evolving Privacy Rules

Built for Filing

How to Build Relationships with Regulators

Enhancing Regulatory Comfort

Meeting the New York Challenge

Regulation and Innovation

Disclosable, Disputable and Correctable﻿

The complete video replay for this event is also available now.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data provider specializing in the insurance industry. The company does business in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in Oldwick, NJ, AM Best has offices in cities around the world, including London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005656/en/