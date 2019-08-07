Interactive Webinar Highlights Posted for “How the Internet of Things is Remaking Homeowners Insurance”

Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions to learn how homeowners’ insurers are leveraging sensors, monitors and data to build better coverages and provide more value to insureds.

Panelists included:

Dan Davis, director, vertical markets - IoT and emerging markets, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;

Greg Katai, vice president, business development, Yonomi;

David Wechsler, senior director, IoT, insurtech and innovation, Comcast; and

Adam Kostecki, senior assistant vice president, Amica.

The video-based interactive presentation is available here. The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:

Sensors to the Fore; Challenges to the Internet of Homeowner Things; Returning the Value of Homeowner IoT Devices; Paving Paths to Smarter Homes; Outrunning the Flood: How Insurers Can Stay Ahead of Water Claims; Insurers Can Become a Trusted Resource for IoT Devices; Take Short Trips on the Adoption Curve; Adding Value in a Do-It-Yourself World; Building an IoT Strategy for Homeowners Insurance; Don’t Overlook Security Alarms; Learning From Insured’s Homes; and The Internet of Things Will Overturn Old Assumptions.

The complete video replay for this event is also available now.

