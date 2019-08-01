Interactive Webinar Highlights Posted for “Strength in Numbers: How Contributory Databases Are Driving Insurance Insight”

Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best Webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions to learn the value of participating in a contributory database.
Panelists include:
Vic Bayus, vice president, product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;
Martin Frappolli, senior director of knowledge resources, The Institutes; and
Matthew Carrier, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.
The video-based interactive presentation is available here. The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:
Contributory Databases Explained;
Why Insurers Participate in Contributory Databases;
A Range of Choices;
Enhancing the Consumer Experience;
Mature Databases Versus Newly Launched;
Today's Uses for Contributory Databases, Tomorrow's Innovations;
Regulatory and Consumer Protection Concerns;
Safeguarding Data Privacy;
Licensing and Regulation;
The Role of Blockchain;
The Future of Contributory Databases; and
Objections and Answers.
