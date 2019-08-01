Log in
Interactive Webinar Highlights Posted for “Strength in Numbers: How Contributory Databases Are Driving Insurance Insight”

08/01/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best Webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions to learn the value of participating in a contributory database.

Panelists include:

  • Vic Bayus, vice president, product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;
  • Martin Frappolli, senior director of knowledge resources, The Institutes; and
  • Matthew Carrier, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

The video-based interactive presentation is available here. The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:

  • Contributory Databases Explained;
  • Why Insurers Participate in Contributory Databases;
  • A Range of Choices;
  • Enhancing the Consumer Experience;
  • Mature Databases Versus Newly Launched;
  • Today's Uses for Contributory Databases, Tomorrow's Innovations;
  • Regulatory and Consumer Protection Concerns;
  • Safeguarding Data Privacy;
  • Licensing and Regulation;
  • The Role of Blockchain;
  • The Future of Contributory Databases; and
  • Objections and Answers.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
