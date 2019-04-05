Interactive Webinar Highlights Posted for ‘Managing Agents in a Data-Driven World: Five Tips for Success'

Optymyze and AM Best have posted an interactive video presentation based on how carriers are using data and analytics to drive profitable production and create stronger relationships with their agents. Aligning agency segmentation, preferred agent programs and unique compensation programs are key to strategically addressing the channel.

Panelists included:

Karlyn Carnahan, head of The Americas, property casualty, Celent.

Following the presentation, the webinar was compiled into stand-alone segments that address various aspects of reinventing distribution.

The video-based interactive presentation is available at: http://amb.brightcovegallery.com/optymyze2018.

