Interactive Webinar Highlights Posted for ‘Managing Agents in a Data-Driven World: Five Tips for Success'

Optymyze and AM Best have posted an interactive video
presentation based on how carriers are using data and analytics to drive
profitable production and create stronger relationships with their
agents. Aligning agency segmentation, preferred agent programs and
unique compensation programs are key to strategically addressing the
channel.
Panelists included:
-
Karlyn Carnahan, head of The Americas, property casualty, Celent.
Following the presentation, the webinar was compiled into stand-alone
segments that address various aspects of reinventing distribution.
The video-based interactive presentation is available at: http://amb.brightcovegallery.com/optymyze2018.
