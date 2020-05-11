Applicability: This guidance is relevant for state member banks, bank holding companies, savings and loan holding companies, and other institutions for which the Federal Reserve is the primary regulator.

The Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the National Credit Union Administration, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the agencies) are issuing the attached interagency guidance on credit risk review systems for supervised institutions.1 The guidance replaces the "Loan Review Systems" guidance, which is contained in Attachment 1 of the 2006 Interagency Policy Statement on the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses.2

The credit risk review guidance discusses sound management of an institution's credit risk; a system of independent, ongoing credit review; and appropriate communication regarding the performance of the institution's loan portfolio to its management and board of directors. Terminology in the guidance was adjusted to be consistent with the current expected credit losses methodology, a 2016 accounting standards change.3 This guidance describes practices that the agencies generally consider consistent with safety-and-soundness standards.4

Reserve Banks are asked to distribute this letter to the supervised organizations in their districts, as well as to appropriate supervisory and examination staff. Questions regarding this guidance should be directed to the following staff in the Division of Supervision and Regulation: Kathryn Ballintine, Manager, Policy Development, at (202) 452-2555,or Carmen Holly, Lead Financial Institution and Policy Analyst, at (202) 973-6122.In addition, supervised organizations may send questions via the Board's public website.5