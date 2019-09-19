Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Interbank overnight interest rates: October sees the STR replace the EONIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 09:32am EDT

09/19/2019 / Press release

A change will be made to interbank overnight interest rates on 2 October 2019: the current EONIA will be replaced by the Euro Short-Term Rate or €STR. The ECB will publish the €STR every trading day by 9 am CET. The EONIA will remain in use until the end of 2021, but in the interim (i.e. from 2 October 2019) it will be calculated as the €STR plus a fixed spread of 8.5 basis points. The Bank of Slovenia finds that the proportion of contracts in Slovenia tied to the EONIA is very low in value terms. The majority of financial instruments are tied to the EURIBOR, where the reforms are not yet finalised.

More information available here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Slovenia published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 13:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52aChina to release more meat from state reserves to secure supplies
RE
09:51aFed Adds $75 Billion to Financial System in Third Repo Transaction This Week
DJ
09:48aU.S., Chinese trade deputies face off in Washington amid deep differences
RE
09:47aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : IMF delegation calls on Governor SBP (19-09-2019)
PU
09:39aSouth African Reserve Bank Holds Main Repo Rate at 6.5%, Cuts Growth Forecasts
DJ
09:38aU.S. labor market remains strong, manufacturing still weak
RE
09:38aTSX opens higher as energy, materials rise
RE
09:36aReal crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
RE
09:36aMilitary strike against Iran would result in 'all-out war' - foreign minister
RE
09:36aMicrosoft, energy stocks lift Wall Street at open
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
2BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
3SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters
4DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Sets $40 Billion Buyback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group