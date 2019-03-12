Log in
Interblock Gaming Promotes Michael Hu to President of Asia Pacific

03/12/2019 | 07:14pm EDT

Las Vegas, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury gaming manufacturer and electronic table game (ETG) market leader, Interblock, continues to pursue its aggressive global strategy and has promoted Michael Hu from Vice President of Asia to President of Asia Pacific. Michael will continue his responsibility for all P&L  activities within the region.

0_medium_MichaelHutoPresident.pic.jpg


2_medium_Interblock_logo_black.png


 

Michael has been an integral part of developing the Asia Pacific region for Interblock and has done so with great success. When Michael joined Interblock 15 years ago he opened the Asia branch and since then has brought the company’s footprint to over 7000 stations. He has solidified Interblock as the ETG market leader with a dominant position in Asia.

 

John Connelly, CEO of Interblock said, “Michael’s promotion to President of Asia is a reflection of his proven track record of anticipating needs and exceeding expectations as well as his unique expertise in the region and in the gaming sector.  We are confident that Michael will continue to support the growth our business and we are extremely proud to have him as part of the Interblock team.”

 

Michael has been invited to sit on a panel at the ASEAN gaming summit in the Philippines taking place March 19-21st to discuss the future of ETGs. Michael will share his extensive and unique knowledge of ETG’s in the area with a focus on covering the most pressing issues as it relates to Asia: solving the capital dilemma, achieving the best ROI with media, making an impact on the casino floor, attracting new players and creating a point of difference.

 

About Interblock

Interblock® is a worldwide leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. Its multi-player gaming devices set industry standards and provide the ultimate in luxury interactive entertainment experiences. The Interblock brand is globally recognized for diamond quality gaming solutions and technical support in more than 200 jurisdictions. Interblock’s exclusive collection of fully and semi-automated electronic gaming tables and video gaming solutions provide casinos, arcades and gambling halls with superior product performance and their guests with an unforgettable gaming experience. For more information, visit www.interblockgaming.com or call +1 (702) 260-1384 or +61 (0) 2 9878 2388.

###

Attachment 

Jamie Garrett
Interblock Gaming
7023704303
jamie.garrett@interblockgaming.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
