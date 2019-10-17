Interblock Signs License Agreement with National Hockey League

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Luxury gaming manufacturer and electronic table game (ETG) market leader Interblock® today announced it has signed a license agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL ®) to incorporate League and Team logos into Stadium and standalone products.

John Connelly, CEO of Interblock commented “The historical synergy between sports and table game players made signing a deal with the NHL all the more exciting. This collaboration will create a new portfolio of Electronic Table Games designed to attract a new type of patron to casino floors across North America.

The NHL has given Interblock the ability to feature all 31 team logos in the design of our machines, where available, across North America. Interblock will begin introducing the initial products in Q1 of 2020.“

Jamie Garrett Interblock Gaming 7023704303 jamie.garrett@interblockgaming.com