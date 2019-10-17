Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Interblock Signs License Agreement with National Hockey League

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Luxury gaming manufacturer and electronic table game (ETG) market leader Interblock® today announced it has signed a license agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL ®) to incorporate League and Team logos into Stadium and standalone products.

 

John Connelly, CEO of Interblock commented “The historical synergy between sports and table game players made signing a deal with the NHL all the more exciting.  This collaboration will create a new portfolio of Electronic Table Games designed to attract a new type of patron to casino floors across North America.

 

The NHL has given Interblock the ability to feature all 31 team logos in the design of our machines, where available, across North America.  Interblock will begin introducing the initial products in Q1 of 2020.

Jamie Garrett
Interblock Gaming
7023704303
jamie.garrett@interblockgaming.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:26pUK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
RE
01:26pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Why Your Next Louis Vuitton Bag May Hail From Texas
DJ
01:25pCHART INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:25pOXFIRST : Globalisation Requires Changes in Enforcement of Standard Essential Patents
BU
01:24pMEREDITH : Announces Licensing Agreement With Lifetime Brands To Launch A Line Of Kitchen Products Under Allrecipes Brand
PU
01:23pBARCLAYS : A sham Qatar deal could have cost ex Barclays exec $64 million, court hears
RE
01:23pUAW deal with GM to end strike includes pay raises, but three plants would close
RE
01:22pPOINT B COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR : Six Ways to Take Customer Journey Mapping from Design to Execution
BU
01:21pSale of Eurazeo shares by Tikehau Capital
BU
01:20pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Acknowledges Recent Announcement of Beneficial Ownership
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : IBM's Sales Slide Persists After Its Deal for Red Hat -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group