Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Interblock will introduce over twelve new electronic table game products at this year's G2E!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury gaming manufacturer and electronic table game (ETG) industry leader, Interblock®, will present its comprehensive portfolio of automated, video and dealer assist product lines that will revolutionize the way the gaming sector perceives ETG's on booth #1239 at the 2019 Global Gaming Expo.

The company will exhibit leading ETG innovations including its Pulse Arena, Universal Cabinet, MiniStar, and Golden Ball Roulette. 

 "G2E has always been a focal point for Interblock to share its latest innovations with the industry and 2019 will be unparalleled. Our primary focus is to further diversify our product offering and the perception of the ETG segment as a whole. We will introduce new forms of technology designed to reduce the operational expenses associated with live table games, while providing new products to attract both new and existing customers alike. said John Connelly, Interblock Global CEO.

Continuing to be the leader in innovation Interblock will display its latest line of ETG's featuring its breakthrough form factor the Universal Cabinet. The Universal Cabinet is a standalone unit with slot-like hardware designed to support a variety of games. Available in both video and automated formats, the product will demonstrate craps, roulette, blackjack and baccarat games. The Universal Cabinet line of games represents a new segment and provides an unique perspective on table games. The new line provides operators with the ability to offer a variety of ETG's in a smaller, flexible footprint with complete configuration flexibility. Players enjoy an intimate tactile ETG experience that moves at the pace of the player. Universal Cabinet is revolutionary to the gaming industry and will change the way a typical casino floor is configured moving forward. Universal Cabinets will bring even more newly carded players to the casino floor and increase the hold and handle the industry has historically seen from ETGs.

Interblock’s award-winning stadium configuration, Pulse Arena, will be one such product demonstrating the company’s latest enhancements. All Interblock Stadiums can be configured with automated, video, dealer assist generators and/or live table platforms based on footprint availability. This flexible platform provides operators with the most efficient use of floor space when multiple games are activate. Any desired number of play stations can be connected to a single unit. It offers the most versatile Stadium game portfolio while generating continuous play and reducing operating expenses. With compelling audio and visual effects and side bets the product line gives ultimate flexibility to operators and provides an enhanced gaming experience. Live crap will allow players to throw the dice within a stadium environment. Tournament-mode will also be active on various game types within the Stadium as well as its ability to connect to external Interblock generators. At the show, the Stadium will be configured with live, automated and video versions of roulette, multi-hand blackjack, baccarat and craps.

Interblock’s compact Roulette ETG, MiniStar Roulette, delivers more than 120 results per hour and provides all of the features and functionalities available on Interblock’s Diamond product line in a smaller footprint and a lower price point. MiniStar Roulette will feature sound effects designed to elevate the player experience. MiniStar Dice will also be on Interblock's display. This product is composed of Interblock’s new micro-dice generator and play stations that are closely situated, providing excellent dice visibility for the player. It offers most of Interblock’s Diamond Craps features in a smaller footprint. Recently upgraded hardware will be on display for the video versions of blackjack and baccarat, offering all of the player favorite features in a more compact footprint, as well. Each game will feature an enhanced Virtual Dealer with fast-deal graphics that have reduced waiting time for participating players resulting in more hands per hour.

Finally, Interblock's Golden Ball Roulette will be featured at the show. A completely new take on the classic roulette game Golden Ball generates results based on different color balls ejecting out of the ball magazine. The game is intended to increase the hold of the traditional roulette game and introduce a new type of player to the traditional roulette game. Golden Ball brings all new side bet action to a market starved for innovation on this casino favorite game.

 

About Interblock

Interblock® is a worldwide leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. Its multi-player gaming devices set industry standards and provide the ultimate in luxury interactive entertainment experiences. The Interblock brand is globally recognized for diamond quality gaming solutions and technical support in more than 200 jurisdictions. Interblock’s exclusive collection of fully and semi-automated electronic gaming tables and video gaming solutions provide casinos, arcades and gambling halls with superior product performance and their guests with an unforgettable gaming experience. For more information, visit www.interblockgaming.com or call +1 (702) 260-1384.

 

 

###

 

Jamie Garrett
Interblock Gaming
7023704303
jamie.garrett@interblockgaming.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Begins Expansion in Arkansas, Breaks Ground on New Production Facility
PR
01:50pCREAKYJOINTS : Study Finds 74 Percent of Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Dissatisfied with Treatment
BU
01:49pDROPBOX : NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Dropbox, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – DBX
BU
01:49pAPPLE : Unveils Apple Watch Series 5
BU
01:47pFORTINET : Meet Fortinet at Oracle OpenWorld 2019 and Learn About our Dynamic-Cloud Security
PU
01:47pTEJON RANCH AND BAKERSFIELD : Boundless Opportunities
PU
01:46pMEDIASET : Vivendi denies plan to take over Italy's Mediaset
RE
01:46pThe National Board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program Announces Application Deadline Extension for $30 Million Available to Organizations Providing Humanitarian Aid to Southern Border Migrants
BU
01:44pFederal Aid Programs Prove Vital in Reducing U.S. Poverty
BU
01:43pAPPLE : Factbox - Apple launches streaming service at $4.99/month, unveils new iPad
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
3WeWork IPO valuation may dip below $20 billion in fresh blow to leading investor SoftBank
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group