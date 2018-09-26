Intercontinental Exchange : Appoints Andrew Surdykowski as General Counsel, Elizabeth King as Chief Regulatory Officer, and Octavia Spencer as Corporate Secretary

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global
exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings
services, announced today that Andrew Surdykowski has been named the
company’s next General Counsel, succeeding Johnathan Short, who intends
to retire after 14 years in that role. Surdykowski, currently the
company’s Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel, joined
ICE’s legal team in 2005, overseeing a range of matters for
Intercontinental Exchange.
“Andrew Surdykowski has been an integral player in ICE’s evolution since
our early days, a member of our global legal team led by my long-time
colleague Johnathan Short who has provided expert guidance and steady
leadership during every phase of our growth,” said Jeffrey C. Sprecher,
Chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange. “I’m grateful to
Johnathan for his tremendous service over the years, and have the utmost
confidence that Andrew will carry on that work with his talent, legal
acumen, and dedicated partnership that we rely on as we continue to
transform global markets.”
Prior to ICE, Surdykowski was an attorney with McKenna, Long & Aldridge
(now Dentons), practicing in the corporate law group, representing
clients on matters regarding securities, mergers and acquisitions,
corporate governance, finance, and private equity. Surdykowski holds a
J.D. from the Georgia State University College of Law and a B.S. in
Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
In addition to Surdykowski’s appointment, Elizabeth King, General
Counsel of the New York Stock Exchange, will add to her role that of
ICE’s Chief Regulatory Officer, overseeing the company’s global
regulatory and legal affairs initiatives. King joined the NYSE in 2014
from KCG Holdings, Inc., where she served as Deputy General Counsel and
Global Head of Regulatory Affairs. Earlier in her career, she served as
Associate Director, Division of Trading and Markets at the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. King holds a J.D. from the
University of Pennsylvania, and an A.B. from Duke University.
“The regulatory issues that exchanges and clearinghouses must manage
today are both global and complex, and very much at the center of our
business,” said Sprecher. “Elizabeth King has been an outstanding
counselor to our NYSE team and will now expand her purview companywide
to guide our regulatory work across North America, Europe, and Asia.”
ICE also announced today that Octavia Spencer, a member of ICE’s legal
team since 2014, has been appointed as ICE’s Corporate Secretary. Like
Surdykowski, Spencer also worked as an attorney at McKenna, Long &
Aldridge earlier in her career, focusing on public company compliance
and corporate governance matters, public offerings and private
placements, and M&A work. She received her J.D. from the Duke University
School of Law and her B.A. from the University of North Carolina at
Chapel Hill.
The new roles for Surdykowski, King, and Spencer will take effect during
a transition period leading to Short’s retirement in early 2019.
