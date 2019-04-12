Log in
Intercontinental International Real Estate Investm : 2018 proved a “milestone” financial year for Intercontinental International REIC with all-time high Operating Profit of 10.108mln and Net Profit After Tax of 9.040mln

04/12/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

Intercontinental International REIC (the 'Group') hereby announces that its Operating Profits for the period recorded an increase of 70% in relation to previous year of 2017 and its Net Profits recorded an increase of 229.7%.

As at 31.12.2018 the Group owned 36 properties - mainly retail and office - comprising 45,118sqm, compared to 30 properties of 37,470sqm on 31.12.2017 (20.4% building areas increase).

The Group's main financial metrics for the year of 2018 versus the previous financial year are as follows:

  1. Rental Income amounted to €7,972 thousand versus €5,915 thousand in 2017 (34.77% increase).
  2. Fair Value Adjustments on Investment Property amounted to €3,711.8 thousand versus €1,101.5 thousand in 2017 (236.9% increase).
  3. Operating Profit (before Tax) amounted to €10,108 thousand versus €5,951 thousand in 2017 (70% increase).
  4. Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) amounted to €9,777 thousand, by considering the negative exchange difference of €60.74 thousand and after the deduction of net financial expenses of €270.6 thousand (2017: €3,468.5 thousand by considering the negative exchange difference of €2,192.1 thousand and after the deduction of net financial expenses of €290.15 thousand, 181.9% increase).
  5. Net Profits After Tax stood at €9,040 thousand (2017: €2.742 thousand, 229.7% increase).

The Group's basic ratios are as follows.

  • Loans to Total Assets: 225% (2017: 29.58%)
  • Adjusted EBITDA: 6,507,825 (2017: €4,870,126)
  • Net Asset Value per Share (NAV ps): €6.97 (2017: €6.42)
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): 86 (2017: €0.26)

The full financial information for the year ending 31.12.2018 is available at the company website: www.ici-reic.com.

Disclaimer

Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 16:27:00 UTC
