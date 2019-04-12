Intercontinental International Real Estate Investm : 2018 proved a “milestone” financial year for Intercontinental International REIC with all-time high Operating Profit of 10.108mln and Net Profit After Tax of 9.040mln

Intercontinental International REIC (the 'Group') hereby announces that its Operating Profits for the period recorded an increase of 70% in relation to previous year of 2017 and its Net Profits recorded an increase of 229.7%.

As at 31.12.2018 the Group owned 36 properties - mainly retail and office - comprising 45,118sqm, compared to 30 properties of 37,470sqm on 31.12.2017 (20.4% building areas increase).

The Group's main financial metrics for the year of 2018 versus the previous financial year are as follows:

Rental Income amounted to €7,972 thousand versus €5,915 thousand in 2017 (34.77% increase). Fair Value Adjustments on Investment Property amounted to €3,711.8 thousand versus €1,101.5 thousand in 2017 (236.9% increase). Operating Profit (before Tax) amounted to €10,108 thousand versus €5,951 thousand in 2017 (70% increase). Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) amounted to €9,777 thousand, by considering the negative exchange difference of €60.74 thousand and after the deduction of net financial expenses of €270.6 thousand (2017: €3,468.5 thousand by considering the negative exchange difference of €2,192.1 thousand and after the deduction of net financial expenses of €290.15 thousand, 181.9% increase). Net Profits After Tax stood at €9,040 thousand (2017: €2.742 thousand, 229.7% increase).

The Group's basic ratios are as follows.

Loans to Total Assets: 2 25 % (2017: 29.58%)

(2017: 29.58%) Adjusted EBITDA: € 6 , 507 , 825 (2017: €4,870,126)

(2017: €4,870,126) Net Asset Value per Share (NAV ps): €6.97 (2017: €6.42)

(2017: €6.42) Earnings Per Share (EPS): €86 (2017: €0.26)

The full financial information for the year ending 31.12.2018 is available at the company website: www.ici-reic.com.