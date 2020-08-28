Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Interethnic harmony – guarantee of national rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 12:43am EDT

Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties with Foreign Countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan hosted a roundtable discussion on 'Interethnic harmony is a guarantee of national rise'.

Activists of national cultural centers, scientists, spirituality propagandists were invited to the event, organized on the occasion of the 29th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Chairman of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties with Foreign Countries, Rustambek Kurbanov, noted that attention in the country is paid to ensuring harmony and friendship between representatives of different nationalities and religious confessions as a priority direction of the state policy.

As a result of the far-sighted, fair policy pursued in this direction, representatives of more than 130 nations and nationalities, 16 religious confessions, who make a worthy contribution to the development of Uzbekistan, live in peace and harmony in the country.

Despite the current difficult conditions of the pandemic, the Committee regularly conducts online events, festivals and creative meetings dedicated to the glorification of friendship, independence and patriotism.

Perspective plans for the work of national cultural centers were outlined at the event.

Nazokat Usmanova, UzA

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 04:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:27aHONG LEONG FINANCIAL : 4Q Net Profit Rose 12%
DJ
01:23a[DEMO/TEST] : Inject Test 70
PU
01:23a[DEMO/TEST] : Inject Test 35
PU
01:23a[DEMO/TEST] : Special™ characters / test – sometimes this can cause issues — .
PU
01:23a[DEMO/TEST] : Bokslutskommuniké 2019
PU
01:23aNorwegian Air's loss balloons, warns of further cash needs
RE
01:21aVALOE OYJ : Issue of new shares in valoe corporation without consideration to the company itself
AQ
01:19aU.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors on edge
RE
01:19aTENAGA NASIONAL : 2Q Net Profit Fell 41%
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
2NIO LIMITED : NIO INC :. Announces Proposed Offering of 75,000,000 American Depositary Shares
3ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Facebook says Apple rejected its attempt to tell users about App Store fees
4BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2020 Results
5APPLE INC. : U.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors on edge
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group