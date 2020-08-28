Interethnic harmony – guarantee of national rise

Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties with Foreign Countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan hosted a roundtable discussion on 'Interethnic harmony is a guarantee of national rise'.

Activists of national cultural centers, scientists, spirituality propagandists were invited to the event, organized on the occasion of the 29th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Chairman of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties with Foreign Countries, Rustambek Kurbanov, noted that attention in the country is paid to ensuring harmony and friendship between representatives of different nationalities and religious confessions as a priority direction of the state policy.

As a result of the far-sighted, fair policy pursued in this direction, representatives of more than 130 nations and nationalities, 16 religious confessions, who make a worthy contribution to the development of Uzbekistan, live in peace and harmony in the country.

Despite the current difficult conditions of the pandemic, the Committee regularly conducts online events, festivals and creative meetings dedicated to the glorification of friendship, independence and patriotism.

Perspective plans for the work of national cultural centers were outlined at the event.

Nazokat Usmanova, UzA

Source: UzA