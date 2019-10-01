Log in
Intergroup : INTG Form 4 - 10/1/19

10/01/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

FORM 4

Check this boxif no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form4

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 17(a) of the Public Utility Holding Company Act of 1935 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Expires:

February 28, 2018

Estimated average burden

hours per response . . . . . . . . .

0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

INTERGROUP CORP

SANTA FE FINANCIAL

SFEF

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

CORPORATION

12121 WILSHIRE BOULEVARD

3. Date Of Earliest

4. If Amendment, Date

Transaction Required

Original Filed

(Address 1)

SUITE 610

to be Reported

(Month/Day/Year)

(Month/Day/Year)

(Address 2)

LOS ANGELES

CA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

90025

10/01/2019

(City)

(State)

(Country)

(Zip)

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all Applicable)

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title below)

Other (specify below)

6. Individual or Joint/ Group Filing Formfiled by One Reporting Person

Formfiled by More than One Rpt. Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3. Transaction

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Owner-

7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

Date

Execution

Code

Disposed of (D)

Securities

ship

Ownership

Date

Beneficially

Form:

Owned fol.

Direct/

Trn.

Eqty

Frm

Amount

A/D

Price

Rep. Trans.

Indirect

Code

Swap

5

Y/N

Y/N

COMMON STOCK

10/01/2019

P

N

N

600

A

39.00

1,022,770

D

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the formis filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this formare not

(Over)

required to respond unless the formdisplays a currently valid OMB control number.

SEC 1474 (01-05)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security

2. Conver-

3. Trans-

3. Deem-

4. Transaction

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title & Amount

8.

9. Amt.

10.

11. Nature of

sion or

action

ed Exec.

Code

Derivative

& Expiration Date

of Underlying

Price of

of

Owner

Indirect

Exercise

Date

Date

Securities

Securities

Deriva-

Securi-

ship

Beneficial

Price of

tive

ties

Form:

Ownership

Deriva-

Eqty

Frm

Security

Benefi-

D/I

tive

Trn.

cially

swp.

5

Acquired

Disposed

Exer. Dt

Expr. Dt

Title

Amount

Sec.

Owned

Code

Y/N

Y/N

fol. Rep.

Trans.

Remarks:

Footnotes:

Reporting Person(s):

Is Primary

CIK

Name

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

0000069422

INTERGROUP CORP

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.

Exhibit 24:

/s/Danfeng Xu

10/01/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person:

Date

Exhibit 99:

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this formare not

required to respond unless the formdisplays a currently valid OMB control number.

Last Page

Disclaimer

The Intergroup Corporation published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 22:57:02 UTC
