Intergroup : INTG Form 4 - 10/1/19
10/01/2019
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form4
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 17(a) of the Public Utility Holding Company Act of 1935 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
INTERGROUP CORP
|
|
|
|
SANTA FE FINANCIAL
|
SFEF
|
|
CORPORATION
12121 WILSHIRE BOULEVARD
SUITE 610
LOS ANGELES
CA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
90025
10/01/2019
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Director
10% Owner
COMMON STOCK
|
10/01/2019
|
|
P
|
N
|
N
|
600
|
A
|
|
39.00
|
1,022,770
|
D
|
0000069422
INTERGROUP CORP
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
/s/Danfeng Xu
|
10/01/2019
|
Exhibit 99:
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this formare not
Disclaimer
The Intergroup Corporation published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 22:57:02 UTC
