|
Intergroup : INTG Form 4 - 9/18/19
09/18/2019 | 07:17pm EDT
FORM 4
Check this boxif no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form4
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 17(a) of the Public Utility Holding Company Act of 1935 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
|
OMB Number:
|
|
3235-0287
|
Expires:
|
February 28, 2018
|
Estimated average burden
|
|
hours per response . . . . . . . . .
|
0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
INTERGROUP CORP
|
|
|
|
SANTA FE FINANCIAL
|
SFEF
|
(Last)
|
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
12121 WILSHIRE BOULEVARD
|
|
|
3. Date Of Earliest
|
4. If Amendment, Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction Required
|
Original Filed
|
(Address 1)
|
|
|
|
|
SUITE 610
|
|
|
|
|
to be Reported
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
(Address 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOS ANGELES
|
CA
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
90025
|
09/18/2019
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Country)
|
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all Applicable)
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer (give title below)
|
Other (specify below)
6. Individual or Joint/ Group Filing Formfiled by One Reporting Person
Formfiled by More than One Rpt. Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
1. Title of Security
|
2. Transaction
|
2A. Deemed
|
3. Transaction
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
5. Amount of
|
6. Owner-
|
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial
|
|
Date
|
Execution
|
Code
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
Securities
|
ship
|
Ownership
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially
|
Form:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned fol.
|
Direct/
|
|
|
|
|
Trn.
|
Eqty
|
Frm
|
Amount
|
A/D
|
|
Price
|
Rep. Trans.
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
Swap
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y/N
|
Y/N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMON STOCK
|
09/18/2019
|
|
P
|
N
|
N
|
500
|
A
|
|
37.00
|
1,021,870
|
D
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the formis filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
|
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this formare not
|
(Over)
|
required to respond unless the formdisplays a currently valid OMB control number.
|
SEC 1474 (01-05)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
1. Title of Security
|
|
|
2. Conver-
|
3. Trans-
|
3. Deem-
|
4. Transaction
|
5. Number of
|
6. Date Exercisable
|
7. Title & Amount
|
8.
|
|
|
9. Amt.
|
10.
|
11. Nature of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sion or
|
action
|
ed Exec.
|
Code
|
|
Derivative
|
& Expiration Date
|
of Underlying
|
Price of
|
of
|
Owner
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise
|
Date
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
Deriva-
|
Securi-
|
ship
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tive
|
ties
|
Form:
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deriva-
|
|
|
|
Eqty
|
Frm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security
|
Benefi-
|
D/I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tive
|
|
|
Trn.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cially
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
swp.
|
5
|
Acquired
|
Disposed
|
Exer. Dt
|
|
Expr. Dt
|
Title
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sec.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
Y/N
|
Y/N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fol. Rep.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trans.
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footnotes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Person(s):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Is Primary
|
|
CIK
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0000069422
|
|
INTERGROUP CORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.
Exhibit 24:
|
/s/Danfeng Xu
|
09/18/2019
|
**Signature of Reporting Person:
|
Date
Exhibit 99:
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this formare not
required to respond unless the formdisplays a currently valid OMB control number.
Last Page
Disclaimer
The Intergroup Corporation published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 23:16:05 UTC
|
|
|
|
|