Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Intergroup : INTG Form 4 - 9/18/19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

FORM 4

Check this boxif no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form4

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 17(a) of the Public Utility Holding Company Act of 1935 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Expires:

February 28, 2018

Estimated average burden

hours per response . . . . . . . . .

0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

INTERGROUP CORP

SANTA FE FINANCIAL

SFEF

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

CORPORATION

12121 WILSHIRE BOULEVARD

3. Date Of Earliest

4. If Amendment, Date

Transaction Required

Original Filed

(Address 1)

SUITE 610

to be Reported

(Month/Day/Year)

(Month/Day/Year)

(Address 2)

LOS ANGELES

CA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

90025

09/18/2019

(City)

(State)

(Country)

(Zip)

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all Applicable)

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title below)

Other (specify below)

6. Individual or Joint/ Group Filing Formfiled by One Reporting Person

Formfiled by More than One Rpt. Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3. Transaction

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Owner-

7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

Date

Execution

Code

Disposed of (D)

Securities

ship

Ownership

Date

Beneficially

Form:

Owned fol.

Direct/

Trn.

Eqty

Frm

Amount

A/D

Price

Rep. Trans.

Indirect

Code

Swap

5

Y/N

Y/N

COMMON STOCK

09/18/2019

P

N

N

500

A

37.00

1,021,870

D

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the formis filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this formare not

(Over)

required to respond unless the formdisplays a currently valid OMB control number.

SEC 1474 (01-05)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security

2. Conver-

3. Trans-

3. Deem-

4. Transaction

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title & Amount

8.

9. Amt.

10.

11. Nature of

sion or

action

ed Exec.

Code

Derivative

& Expiration Date

of Underlying

Price of

of

Owner

Indirect

Exercise

Date

Date

Securities

Securities

Deriva-

Securi-

ship

Beneficial

Price of

tive

ties

Form:

Ownership

Deriva-

Eqty

Frm

Security

Benefi-

D/I

tive

Trn.

cially

swp.

5

Acquired

Disposed

Exer. Dt

Expr. Dt

Title

Amount

Sec.

Owned

Code

Y/N

Y/N

fol. Rep.

Trans.

Remarks:

Footnotes:

Reporting Person(s):

Is Primary

CIK

Name

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

0000069422

INTERGROUP CORP

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.

Exhibit 24:

/s/Danfeng Xu

09/18/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person:

Date

Exhibit 99:

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this formare not

required to respond unless the formdisplays a currently valid OMB control number.

Last Page

Disclaimer

The Intergroup Corporation published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 23:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:15pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE: MNK) and Encourages Mallinckrodt Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
08:14pALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Acquisition of the Bottle Creek Gold Project and Funding
AQ
08:14pOLLIE'S SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. - OLLI
BU
08:13pFARFETCH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Farfetch Limited - FTCH
BU
08:12pSER EDUCACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Purchase of Significant Shareholding
PU
08:09pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST FARFETCH LIMITED (NYSE : FTCH) and Encourages Farfetch Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
08:07pCOSCO SHIPPING PORTS : (1) discloseable transaction - disposal of interest in various port assets and (2) possible disposal of taicang terminal and jiangsu petrochemical terminal
PU
08:07pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) and Encourages Oasmia Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
08:02pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Canada Goose, and Meredith Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against The RealReal, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE TAR..
2MARKEL CORPORATION : MARKEL : Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Cash Tender Offers
3ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power output down 8% as workers strike over restructuri..
4DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
5ALPHABET : Huawei promises smartest 5G phone, but who will be brave enough to buy?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group