Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Interim Dividend Pay Out for the Financial Year 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Ref No: CS-GC/2020/PR-14

Interim Dividend Pay Out for the Financial Year 2020


The Board of Directors of Dhivehi Raajjeyge Gulhun Plc approved to pay out Maldivian Rufiyaa 2.07 per ordinary share as Interim Dividend for the financial year 2020, payable to all shareholders listed in the company's register as at 4:00 pm on 11 August 2020. This information had been announced on the company's official website for the shareholders' information.

Section 55(a)(4) of the Income Tax Act (Law No. 25/2019), which came into effect on 01 January 2020, requires the Company to deduct 10% from any dividends paid to 'Non-Resident' shareholders as defined in the Act. Section 55(c)(1) of the Act further states that if at the time of dividend payment it cannot be determined whether or not the shareholder who receives the payment is resident in the Maldives (as defined in the Act), it shall be deemed that the shareholder is not a resident in the Maldives; and requires the Company to deduct a non-resident withholding tax of 10% from any dividend paid to such shareholders.

Accordingly, in order to determine whether or not, a shareholder is resident in the Maldives as defined in the Act before paying out the interim dividend 2020, all shareholders are required to update their residency status as determined under Section 79(kk), 79(II) and 79(mm) of the Act by 14 December 2020 by;

  1. Updating their residency status online through their infinity account in Maldives Security Depository (MSD); (log into infinity.mv, go to profile tab and select contact information page and update the residency status as applicable); or
  2. Submitting a completed 'Shareholder Information Form' (as annexed with this announcement), which is also available here, to Dhiraagu Head Office, addressed to Investor Relations or via Email to investor-relations@dhiraagu.com.mv.
Any dividends paid to shareholders will be calculated based on the declarations made by the shareholder on their tax residency status in accordance with the requirements as set out above. If any shareholder fails to declare their tax residency before the deadline of 14 December 2020 and in accordance with the requirements set out above, Dhiraagu will deduct 10% of the dividend payable to the shareholder and such amounts will be paid to Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) as required by the Income Tax Act.

Hence shareholders are encouraged to declare their tax residency status in accordance with the requirements set out above. Attached with this Announcement for reference, please find Q&A relating to Withholding Tax imposed on Non-Residents in accordance with the Income Tax Act.

Shareholder Information Form
Frequently Asked Questions

17 August 2020

Issued by:
Dhiraagu Investor Relations

Media contact for information:
Company Secretary & General Counsel
Phone: 3311775/3311121
Email: investor-relations@dhiraagu.com.mv

Disclaimer

Dhivehi Raajjeyge Gulhun plc published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 06:47:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:14aLexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
03:14aLexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors
GL
03:14aPure Gold Mining Raises $5 Million as AngloGold Raises Stake to 16%
DJ
03:13aROBECO GROEP : Advertisement publication annual report 18 Aug 2020
PU
03:13aADB Approves $2 Million Grant to Support Armenia's Fight Against COVID-19
PU
03:13aOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : August 17, 2020 – Houston, Texas – Oceaneering Internationa
PU
03:13aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 17.08.2020
PU
03:13aORIX : Five-Year Financial Data
PU
03:13aCATELLA : European Residential III Buys Assets in Four Cities Across Europe for 60 Million
PU
03:13aSRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT enters into an agreement with Sri Lanka Port Authority to provide communication services to SLPA.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
2WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : 3Q20 Capital Funding and Asset Quality update slides
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : U.S. tightening restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips
4NASDAQ COMP. : Dollar falls as risk-on move boosts stocks
5FRAPORT AG : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for August 10 – August 16, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group