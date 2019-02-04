Interior Office Solutions Announces New Investor & Name Change to PeopleSpace

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interior Office Solutions (IOS), a leading West Coast workspace strategy company focusing on commercial furniture and engaging environments, now boasts global furniture manufacturer Haworth as an investor, and has rebranded the company under the name PeopleSpace. Amplified by its affiliation with Haworth, the new entity will encompass all of IOS’ existing business lines, including four Customer Experience Centers (Irvine, Los Angeles, Portland, Ore., and Seattle), a custom furniture manufacturing and design studio, an architectural interiors / demountable wall specialty subcontractor, a specialized custom architectural elements design and manufacturing studio, and two installation, warehousing and service facilities.



Beyond the change to a more modern name, PeopleSpace will be equipped with new technologies that enhance the showroom experience for customers - such as Honda, SFFCU, Creative Artists Agency, and Legendary Pictures - including live design, and virtual and augmented reality. There will be new systems to support streamlined procurement, transparent processes and innovative solutions.

While deal details have not been disclosed, PeopleSpace Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jesse Bagley announced internally, and to fellow Haworth dealers nationwide, that Haworth is now a minority investor in the company. He added that several of Haworth’s West Coast sales team, many of whom have worked shoulder-to-shoulder with the IOS team for years, have received and accepted offers to join the company as PeopleSpace team members.

“The world has become more people-centered; workspaces must support well-being, culture, innovation and collaboration,” says Bagley, who founded IOS nearly 20 years ago as a Southern California startup. “Our West Coast footprint, our strong relationship with Haworth, and the current business climate presented an opportunity to create a new model that allows our team to innovate with our clients, not just sell them furniture.”

In an industry where furniture dealers and manufacturers have historically operated under a traditional model, the creation of PeopleSpace fundamentally changes the standard. The PeopleSpace advantage will manifest in a significant investment in tools, technology and talent to build a sustainable and superior client experience. Singular focus on the company’s newly stated mission, “providing a place for people to thrive,” will transform the way organizations plan, design and execute workspace strategy.

“The IOS leadership team approached and collaborated with Haworth to create a compelling way to serve the West Coast, including Southern California, Portland and Seattle. The result is PeopleSpace,” said Todd James, Haworth’s Vice President of Global Sales. “We are excited about the alignment we created around building an innovative world-class client experience, investment in new technologies and having a team of talented people. PeopleSpace was created with agility and scale to best meet market needs. PeopleSpace will be bringing streamlined processes and innovative solutions to set a new standard.”

Clients, and especially partners in the architecture and design world, are already celebrating the news.

“I am excited for PeopleSpace and Haworth,” said Julie Laurin, Design Director at Hendy. “Leveraging their strengths is a game changer. For me, this means advanced workplace solutions, efficient communications and enhanced services for my clients… and who wouldn’t value that!“

ABOUT PEOPLESPACE

PeopleSpace is a leading West Coast workspace strategy company focusing on commercial furniture and engaging environments. We transform the way organizations plan, design and execute work spaces. Formerly Interior Office Solutions (IOS), a top solutions provider on the West Coast for almost 20 years, PeopleSpace is now affiliated with Haworth, one of the largest furniture manufacturers in the world. With Customer Experience Centers (Irvine, Los Angeles, Portland, Ore. and Seattle), a custom furniture manufacturing and design studio, an architectural interiors / demountable wall specialty subcontractor, a specialized custom architectural elements design and manufacturing studio, and two installation, warehousing and service facilities, PeopleSpace delivers a comprehensive, streamlined customer experience. For more information visit: www.peoplespace.com.

ABOUT HAWORTH

Globally, Haworth Inc. enriches spaces with award-winning furniture, interior architecture and technology solutions to help create beautiful rooms and achieve business goals by supporting collaboration and innovation. Research, knowledge and design are at the center of the company's strategy and foster a deep understanding of built environments, culture transformations and agile workplace needs. With a strong history of craft, innovation and 400 patents, Haworth provides customers with tailored, inspiring spaces that enhance business, stir spirits and improve lives around the world. The company is committed to protecting and restoring the environment; creating economic value; and supporting and strengthening communities. Founded in 1948, Haworth remains family-owned and privately-held serving markets in more than 120 countries through a global network of 650 dealers and 7,500 employees. Headquartered in Holland, Michigan, U.S.A, the company had net sales of USD $2 billion in 2017.

