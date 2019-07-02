Intermap Technologies Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies ("Intermap" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on June 27, 2019, at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, 400, 3rd Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta. A total of 12,337,436 common shares, representing 71.45% of the common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The following sets forth a brief description of each matter which was voted upon at the Meeting and the outcome of the vote. All resolutions, other than the appointment of auditors, was put to a vote by ballot at the Meeting.











Votes by Ballot

Description of Matter Voted Upon

Result of

Vote

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld 1 Ordinary resolution to approve the election

of the following nominees to serve as

directors of the Corporation until the close

of the next annual meeting of the

Corporation's shareholders, or until their

successors are duly elected or appointed:













Patrick A. Blott

Elected

7,862,416

(91.12%)

765,936

(8.88%)

Andrew P. Hines

Elected

7,815,854

(90.58%)

812,498

(9.42%)

Michael R. Zapata

Elected

7,815,854

(90.58%)

812,498

(9.42%)

Philippe Frappier

Elected

7,815,854

(90.58%)

812,498

(9.42%) 2 Ordinary resolution to approve the

reappointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered

Professional Accountants, as auditors of the

Corporation to hold office until the next

annual meeting or until their successors are

appointed and to authorize the board of

directors to fix their remuneration as such

Passed

-

-

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP) (ITMSF: BB) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database and value-added geospatial data management, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data, including aviation, engineering, environmental planning, government markets, hydrology, insurance, land management, law enforcement and patrol, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and utilities. Intermap's commercial applications include location-based intelligence, risk assessment, geographic information systems, global positioning systems and 3D visualization. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

SOURCE Intermap Technologies Corporation