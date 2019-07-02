Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Intermap Technologies Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 07:01am EDT

CALGARY, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies ("Intermap" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on June 27, 2019, at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, 400, 3rd Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta. A total of 12,337,436 common shares, representing 71.45% of the common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The following sets forth a brief description of each matter which was voted upon at the Meeting and the outcome of the vote. All resolutions, other than the appointment of auditors, was put to a vote by ballot at the Meeting.






Votes by Ballot


Description of Matter Voted Upon


Result of
Vote


Votes For


Votes
Against/Withheld

1

Ordinary resolution to approve the election
of the following nominees to serve as
directors of the Corporation until the close
of the next annual meeting of the
Corporation's shareholders, or until their
successors are duly elected or appointed:








Patrick A. Blott


Elected


7,862,416
(91.12%)


765,936
(8.88%)


Andrew P. Hines


Elected


7,815,854
(90.58%)


812,498
(9.42%)


Michael R. Zapata


Elected


7,815,854
(90.58%)


812,498
(9.42%)


Philippe Frappier


Elected


7,815,854
(90.58%)


812,498
(9.42%)

2

Ordinary resolution to approve the
reappointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered
Professional Accountants, as auditors of the
Corporation to hold office until the next
annual meeting or until their successors are
appointed and to authorize the board of
directors to fix their remuneration as such

 


Passed


-


-

 

About Intermap Technologies
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP) (ITMSF: BB) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database and value-added geospatial data management, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data, including aviation, engineering, environmental planning, government markets, hydrology, insurance, land management, law enforcement and patrol, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and utilities. Intermap's commercial applications include location-based intelligence, risk assessment, geographic information systems, global positioning systems and 3D visualization. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermap-technologies-announces-voting-results-from-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-300878272.html

SOURCE Intermap Technologies Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:08aBANK OF CHINA : Announcement Regarding the Receipt of Approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on the Issuance of Offshore Preference Shares
PU
07:08aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Green REIT Plc
PR
07:08aPLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aSIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aCASSAVA SMARTECH ZIMBABWE : Profit Jumps 48pc
AQ
07:07aBH GLOBAL : Share Conversion Request (June 2019)
PR
07:06aINVS ENER : Muzarabani Oil and Gas Prospects Up
AQ
07:06aHelius Medical Technologies to Release Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019
GL
07:03aKANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : 【2019-07-02】Monthly Returns Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2019
PU
07:03aKWAN ON : Completion of subscription of new shares under general mandate
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About