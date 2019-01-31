Intermap Technologies Announces Website Improvements

Enhanced User Experience

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies Corporation has updated its corporate website, www.intermap.com, and its InsitePro® website, www.goinsitepro.com. Both sites have been redesigned from the ground up to provide an improved user experience and helpful content and tutorials for customers.

"Over the past two years our team has put tremendous energy into developing sensor independent, all source, and cloud-based geospatial solutions that help our customers get the most out of elevation data with speed, veracity, and accuracy. Whether looking for collection, mission ready foundation data, risk models, cross domain solutions, or software with predictive analytics, our new website will be easier to navigate," commented Patrick Blott, Chairman and CEO.

The new website focuses on market verticals, rather than process functions. Customers can now easily find applications based on product categories like insurance, aviation, telecommunications, patrol and monitoring, and orthorectification services.

The more logical product layout is just one of the features that improve user experience. Now, both sites are optimized for mobile devices, are easier to read on modern equipment, and make it easier for users to reach customer service.

About Intermap Technologies

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP) (ITMSF: BB) is an industry leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. These geospatial solutions are used in a wide range of applications including, but not limited to, location-based information, risk assessment, geographic information systems, engineering, utilities, global positioning systems, oil and gas, renewable energy, hydrology, environmental planning, land management, wireless communications, transportation, advertising, and 3D visualization. Intermap generates revenue from three primary business activities, comprised of i) data acquisition and collection, using proprietary, multi-frequency, radar sensor technologies, ii) value-added data products and services, which leverage the Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database, together with proprietary software and fusion technologies, and iii) commercial applications and solutions, including a webstore and software sales targeting selected industry verticals that rely on accurate high resolution elevation data. The Company is a world leader in geospatial data management and processing, including fusion, analytics, and orthorectification, and has decades of experience aggregating data derived from a number of different sensor technologies and data sources. For more information please visit www.intermap.com.

SOURCE Intermap Technologies Corporation