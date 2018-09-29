Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

|
Announcement Title
|
Intermediate Securities Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Sep 29, 2018 18:25
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG180929RHDI16N0
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
NG KAI MAN
|
Designation
|
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|
Underwritten
|
No
|
Shareholders' Approval Required?
|
No
|
Shareholders' Approval Obtained
|
No
|
Financial Year End
|
31/03/2018
|
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility
|
No
|
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Dates
|
Rights Details
|
Security Not Found?
|
No
|
Renounceable
|
Yes
|
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying
|
1
|
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security
|
1
|
|
Option Exercise
|
Issue Price (Per Rights)
|
SGD 0.008
|
Disbursed Security
|
|
ISIN
|
Name
|
Security Type
|
Distribution Ratio- Rights
|
Distribution Ratio- Disbursed
|
|
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
|
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Renounceable Conditions
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
|
|
|
Allow Over Subscription
|
Yes