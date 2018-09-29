Log in
Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

09/29/2018 | 06:37am EDT

Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Intermediate Securities Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 29, 2018 18:25
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG180929RHDI16N0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) NG KAI MAN
Designation EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Underwritten No
Shareholders' Approval Required? No
Shareholders' Approval Obtained No
Financial Year End 31/03/2018
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility No
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Dates
Rights Details
Security Not Found? No
Renounceable Yes
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying 1
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security 1
Option Exercise
Issue Price (Per Rights) SGD 0.008
Disbursed Security
ISIN Name Security Type Distribution Ratio- Rights Distribution Ratio- Disbursed
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Renounceable Conditions
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Allow Over Subscription Yes

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 552,996 bytes)

Disclaimer

Arion Entertainment Singapore Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 10:36:02 UTC
