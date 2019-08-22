Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

|
Announcement Title
|
Intermediate Securities Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 22, 2019 19:33
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG190822RHDIR0NE
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Roy Teo
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Underwritten
|
Yes
|
Shareholders' Approval Required?
|
No
|
Shareholders' Approval Obtained
|
No
|
Financial Year End
|
31/12/2019
|
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility
|
No
|
|
Launch of preferential offering.pdf
|
Notice of BCD.pdf
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
This is a replacement of the announcement reference SG190821OTHRMUG6 due to the change from usage of 'General' template to 'Propose Rights' template. There is no change in the content of the announcement. Launch of fully underwritten preferential offering to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$101.8 million. Please refer to the attachments.
|
Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
29/08/2019 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
28/08/2019
|
Rights Details
|
Rights Security ISIN
|
SG2G07995670
|
Rights Security Name
|
SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
|
Security Not Found?
|
No
|
Renounceable
|
No
|
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying
|
100
|
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security
|
18
|
|
Option Exercise
|
Issue Price (Per Rights)
|
SGD 0.53
|
Exercise Period
|
03/09/2019 TO 11/09/2019
|
Pay Date
|
11/09/2019
|
Disbursed Security
|
|
ISIN
|
Name
|
Security Type
|
Distribution Ratio- Rights
|
Distribution Ratio- Disbursed
|
|
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
|
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Renounceable Conditions
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
|
|
|
Allow Over Subscription
|
Yes