Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 07:43am EDT

Font AA

Investor Relations

News

Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Intermediate Securities Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 22, 2019 19:33
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG190822RHDIR0NE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Roy Teo
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Underwritten Yes
Shareholders' Approval Required? No
Shareholders' Approval Obtained No
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility No
Launch of preferential offering.pdf
Notice of BCD.pdf
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text This is a replacement of the announcement reference SG190821OTHRMUG6 due to the change from usage of 'General' template to 'Propose Rights' template. There is no change in the content of the announcement. Launch of fully underwritten preferential offering to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$101.8 million. Please refer to the attachments.
Dates
Record Date and Time 29/08/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date 28/08/2019
Rights Details
Rights Security ISIN SG2G07995670
Rights Security Name SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Security Not Found? No
Renounceable No
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying 100
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security 18
Option Exercise
Issue Price (Per Rights) SGD 0.53
Exercise Period 03/09/2019 TO 11/09/2019
Pay Date 11/09/2019
Disbursed Security
ISIN Name Security Type Distribution Ratio- Rights Distribution Ratio- Disbursed
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Renounceable Conditions
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Allow Over Subscription Yes

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 74,247 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 100,084 bytes)

Disclaimer

Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 11:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:58aZINCX RESOURCES : Concludes 2019 Akie Drill Program
PU
07:58aHEWLETT PACKARD : HPE builds NASA new supercomputer to support future human mission to moon
PU
07:58aDOCUMENT SECURITY : DSS Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Now Available to Qualified Commercial Printers and Packagers through New Certified Printer Program
PU
07:58aAMERICAN WORKERS WONDER : “Do I have the skills to compete in the future workforce?”
PU
07:58aSHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND : Interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2019 (375kb, pdf)
PU
07:57aVolkswagen CEO interested in Tesla stake - Manager Magazin
RE
07:55aIIROC Trading Halt - AAJC.P
AQ
07:55aInovalon to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference
GL
07:54aIIROC Trading Halt - NTW
AQ
07:52aUNISYS : Accepts 2019 CIO 100 Award Honoring Company's Secure Digital Transformation
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Dutch fintech firm Adyen earnings jump 79% on higher transaction volume
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
4LONDON COFFEE : LONDON COFFEE : How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee
5THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Several PE funds interested in Thyssenkrupp elevators division - report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group