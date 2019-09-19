Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory
Announcement Title
Intermediate Securities Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 20, 2019 7:06
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG190920RHDIGOO1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Jill Smith
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Underwritten
Yes
Shareholders' Approval Required?
No
Shareholders' Approval Obtained
No
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility
No
MUST Acquisition of 400 Capitol - Launch of EFR.pdf
MUST Acquisition of 400 Capitol - Notice of BCD.pdf
MUST Acquisition of 400 Capitol - Close of Placement.pdf
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
(1) The pro rata and non-renounceable Preferential Offering (2) Notice of Preferential Offering Books Closure Date (3) Pricing of New Units under the Preferential Offering Please refer to the attached announcements for details.
Dates
Record Date and Time
27/09/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date
26/09/2019
Rights Details
Rights Security ISIN
SG1CI1000004
Rights Security Name
MANULIFE US REIT
Security Not Found?
No
Renounceable
No
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying
1,000
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security
52
Option Exercise
Issue Price (Per Rights)
USD 0.86
Exercise Period
02/10/2019 TO 10/10/2019
Disbursed Security
ISIN
Name
Security Type
Distribution Ratio- Rights
Distribution Ratio- Disbursed
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Renounceable Conditions
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Allow Over Subscription
Yes
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 144,846 bytes)
Attachment 3 (Size: 54,122 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 38,169 bytes)
Disclaimer
Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 23:16:04 UTC