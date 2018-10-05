Intermot 2018: Energica MY2019

Energica, the Italian company of high-performance electric motorcycles, presents at Intermot the new 2019 models and reveal the new Ego Sport Black.

Energica Ego Sport Black (Photo: Marcello Mannoni)

During the last year, Energica has seen an important ramp-up, thanks to the introduction of the third model Eva EsseEsse9 and close involvement in the MotoE project.

Energica Ego Sport Black: “Badness to the Max”

The Ego sportbike is now offered with new graphics and color. With this new look, the Italian Manufacturer has decided to honor the development activity that the technical team is carrying out for the upcoming FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, where Energica will be the Single Manufacturer.

This racing experience, thanks to the numerous trials and the thousands of kilometers made on the track with the test rider Alessandro Brannetti, is a unique test bench for the development not only for these racing bikes but also for Energica road bikes for sale to the general public.

Energica is the only electric motorcycle company in the world to have this competitive advantage.

The new color is inspired by the prototype test of the Ego Corsa 2019 and honors the partners who supported Energica with such great enthusiasm.

Energica MY2019: Electronics and new features.

The Electronics department is among the flagships of Energica’s Innovation. The 2019 model year line-up will have new important technical features, as follows:

Traction Control: A sophisticated traction control system configurable on six levels of intervention will combine the existing eABS and the Bosch ABS.

A sophisticated traction control system configurable on six levels of intervention will combine the existing eABS and the Bosch ABS. Cruise Control: Each Energica bike will be equipped with a sophisticated cruise control system that uses the electronic brake to maintain speed and increase braking energy.

Each Energica bike will be equipped with a sophisticated cruise control system that uses the electronic brake to maintain speed and increase braking energy. New Electronic Throttle Control: New command increases the (already high) safety standards present on Energica motorcycles and increases the linearity and precision of the torque control.

New command increases the (already high) safety standards present on Energica motorcycles and increases the linearity and precision of the torque control. Heated Grips

New "Electric Beat" Light: The Energica MY2019 will keep the luminous "Electric Beat" that now also supports the function of an indicator of progress during the charge.

Software: Available from January also for bikes already produced.

Charge Interruption at a Pre-set Level: The vehicle can be configured to autonomously stop the charge at a certain level.

The vehicle can be configured to autonomously stop the charge at a certain level. Battery Charger: Improvements on the cooling management of the on-board charger.

Improvements on the cooling management of the on-board charger. More Charge / Less Time: The new software will increase the charge current in Fast Charge by reducing the charging time by 15%.

