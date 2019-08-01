SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 01, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Intermountain Healthcare is integrating dental care into its preventive primary care model, beginning with a unique collaboration with Utah-based Burg Children's Dentistry to support a "whole health" approach to care for Utah children.



The collaboration will facilitate primary care providers and dentists working more closely together to improve overall wellness and prevent disease in communities throughout Utah.



The two organizations will integrate dental and medical care for children from 14 locations in Salt Lake County, Tooele, Park City, Bountiful, and Utah County. Intermountain Medical Group pediatricians and family medicine caregivers will work closely with Burg's 18 dentists to coordinate care and make it more convenient for families to get all of the care their children need in an integrated and convenient manner.



"Intermountain Healthcare's integrated primary care model already includes physical and mental care, and adding dental care will help us increase our focus on the whole health of each person we serve," said Dave Henriksen, operations officer for Intermountain Medical Group.



Certain diseases and medications may affect dental health, and dental decay, infection, and inflammation can adversely affect overall health. Recent research has found that poor oral health may be connected with several chronic illnesses and diseases, including heart diease, diabetes, and respiratory disease, among others. A recent study of more than 700 people by researchers at the University of Helsinki, published in JAMA last April, found that people who exerperienced oral infections in childhood were were likely to at risk for heart disease and stroke.



Burg Children's Dentistry's first location opened in 2002 in Murray, Utah, by founder and president Jeff Burg, DDS, MBA. Since that time, the group has grown to be the largest pediatric dental practice in Utah.



"Burg Children's Dentistry has years of experience developing a high-quality and affordable model. We think they're a perfect fit for us," said Henriksen. "We're excited by the opportunity to collaborate with their dentists to improve the lives of children by establishing an integrated, organized, and connected physical, mental, and oral health model in Utah."



"We're honored to be a part of such an innovative solution to the overall healthcare of children, and we're excited about the prospect of delivering a more efficient and convenient solution to our patients and their parents," said Dr. Burg.



"Intermountain has a long legacy of serving our community by providing the highest-quality medical care at an unmatched value," added Henriksen. "We aim to provide that same legacy of service in dental care. We look forward to the exciting possibilities our combined skill sets will deliver to our communities."



