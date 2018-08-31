Internal Audit Services Market: Auditing, IT Audit Supplier Selection Insights, Sourcing and Category Management Objectives, Cost-Benefit Analysis and Spend Growth Data Now Available From SpendEdge

SpendEdge,
a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release
of their Global
Internal Audit Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
According to this report, the buyers are extensively using the auditing
services to tackle the work and regulatory complexities following the
adoption of automation solutions. This is accelerating the spend growth
momentum for this internal audit services market. Moreover, the market
growth is also favored by the fact that the use of internal audits
facilitates cost savings and revenue generation.
“Buyers are advised to select suppliers who possess auditing experience
that is specific to the buyer’s organization,” says SpendEdge
procurement expert Tridib Bora. “Also, the buyers should select
suppliers who can provide efficient post consulting support to
ensure sustainable internal audit results,” added Bora.
To get more inputs on strategic pricing and procurement strategies
for some of the extensively used internal audit services such as the IT

a FREE sample report. SpendEdge sample reports are free of
charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of
procurement and the optimization of category spend.
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the professional
services category offer a comprehensive coverage of the strategic
sourcing and category management objectives. The reports offer key
insights into category pricing strategies which help the buyers analyze
their total cost of ownership during the procurement organization
process. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the
sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the internal
audit services market.
-
Increasing adoption of automation solutions
-
High demand for IT audit solutions to address rising IT risks and
cybersecurity threats.
-
To know more,
the full report
Report scope snapshot: Internal audit services market
US market insights
-
Category volume drivers
-
Overview of best practices in the US
-
Procurement best practices in the US
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our reports?
a FREE sample
Suppliers selection
-
Supplier selection criteria
-
Service level agreement
-
Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
-
Want more information?
a FREE sample
Category ecosystem
-
Buyer ecosystem
-
Supplier ecosystem
-
Market favorability index for suppliers
-
To view this report's table of contents,
a FREE sample
