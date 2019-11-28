Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Internal & External SSD Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Samsung, WD, SanDisk & Kingston SSD Deals Listed by Retail Egg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 11:21am EST

Black Friday & Cyber Monday solid state drive (SSD) deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on 256GB, 500GB, 1TB and larger SSDs for laptops and desktops

The best SSD deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Retail Egg. Links to the top SanDisk, Samsung, Crucial, Kingston and Western Digital solid state drive storage deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best SSD deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

SSD, or solid state drive, is a data storage media that utilizes integrated circuits. While most units are usually installed inside a laptop or a PC, an SSD can also be converted as a pocketable external device. The storage capacity of SSD varies but a 1TB configuration is already adequate for moderate computer users. Some of the well-known and trusted manufacturers of SSD are Samsung, WD, Adata, Intel, and HP.

What’s so special about Black Friday deals? Black Friday deals typically provide buyers with large savings for a limited time. The discounts during Black Friday are higher on average than at any other annual event. For example, electronics normally tagged at $50 to $100 were offered at an average of 36% off during Black Friday in 2016, according to Profitero.

Each year, more and more Black Friday shoppers make their purchases online rather than in-store. CNBC reported that online sales went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:28pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
12:28pACHIKO LTD. : Achiko and Hypothekarbank Lenzburg sign a Memorandum of Understanding to progress delivery of Achiko's digital wallet and financial services App in Switzerland
BU
12:28pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Response to Results of LMS General Meeting
PU
12:24pOil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
RE
12:23pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on interest payment of Sonae Capital 2019 - 2024 Bonds - Coupon 1
PU
12:23pSELONDA AQUACULTURE : Announcement 9799/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
12:21pTOP BED & BEDDING BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : List of Bunk Beds, Bed Frame, Mattress, Pillow & Bedding Deals by Consumer Articles
BU
12:21pCAMERA LENSES BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : Top Nikon, Tamron, Canon & Sigma Lens Sales Researched by Consumer Articles
BU
12:20pGreen's in fashion as Lithuanian used clothes site joins $1 billion club
RE
12:19pBENGUET : P5 million marijuana plants destroyed in Benguet, Ilocos Sur
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..
4SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : IMF to examine Nordic efforts to stop money laundering in the Baltics
5PORR AG : Q3/19: PORR AG with high order backlog and updated guidance for 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group