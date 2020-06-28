|
Internal Migration in May 2020
06/28/2020 | 10:44pm EDT
-
□ The number of internal migrants was 569 thousand persons in May 2020, which remained the same year-on-year.
-
□ In May 2020, the internal migration rate (the number of migrants per 100 population) stood at 13.1%, which remained the same year-on-year.
< Internal migration in May >
Internal migration in MayYear-on-year*
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
Number of internal migrants (1,000 persons, %)
|
600
|
569
|
569
|
-5.1
|
-0.0
|
Migration rate** (%, %p)
|
13.8
|
13.1
|
13.1
|
-0.7
|
0.0
* Percent changes (%) for the number of migrants and changes (%p) for the migration rate ** Monthly migration rates are converted by using annualized migration rates.
< Internal migration for the past 3 years >
1. Internal migration
-
□ The number of internal migrants was 569 thousand persons in May 2020, remaining the same year-on-year.
-
□ The intra-province and inter-province migrants took up 67.8% and 32.2% of the total internal migrants in May 2020, respectively.
❍ Compared to May 2019, the intra-province migrants remained the same level. The inter-province migrants dropped 0.1%.
□ The internal migration rate (the number of migrants per 100 population) stood at 13.1%, remaining the same year-on-year.
[Table 1] Trends in internal migration
Number of internal migrants (1,000 persons, %)
Intra-province migration Inter-province migrationMigration rate**
(%, %p)
Total Intra-province migration Inter-province migration
4,868 2,429 14.2
4,719 2,385 13.8
9.5
9.2
4.7
4.6
2020
427 187 14.6
386 183 13.1
67.8
0.0
32.2
-0.1
-
0.0
10.1
8.9
4.5
4.2
- -
0.0
0.0
* Percent changes (%) for the number of migrants and changes (%p) for the migration rate ** Monthly migration rates are converted by using annualized migration rates.
[Figure 1] Internal migration in May
2. Internal migration for metropolitan cities and provinces
□ Regarding the net migration for metropolitan cities and provinces, 6 regions recorded a plus net migration.: Gyeonggi (11,298 persons), Gangwon (1,150 persons), Chungbuk (242 persons) and so on. On the other hand, 11 regions recorded a minus net migration.: Seoul (-2,709 persons), Daegu (-2,267 persons), Gyeongnam (-1,629 persons) and so on.
□ Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Jeju recorded a plus net migration rate of 1.0%, 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively. On the other hand, Daegu, Ulsan, Gyeongbuk and Jeonbuk recorded a minus net migration rate of -1.1%, -1.1%, -0.7% and -0.7%, respectively.
[Table 2] Number of migrants and migration rates for provinces
|
In-
|
Out-
|
migration
|
migration
|
The nation
|
568,965
|
568,965
|
0
|
0
|
Seoul
|
117,734
|
120,443
|
-2,709
|
-6,328
|
Busan
|
34,761
|
35,680
|
-919
|
-1,833
|
Daegu
|
24,351
|
26,618
|
-2,267
|
-1,914
|
Incheon
|
35,727
|
36,833
|
-1,106
|
5
|
Gwangju
|
17,022
|
17,539
|
-517
|
-107
|
Daejeon
|
18,244
|
18,014
|
230
|
-1,255
|
Ulsan
|
9,939
|
11,001
|
-1,062
|
-872
|
Sejong
|
4,017
|
4,035
|
-18
|
1,085
|
Gyeonggi
|
159,073
|
147,775
|
11,298
|
13,339
|
Gangwon
|
15,922
|
14,772
|
1,150
|
215
|
Chungbuk
|
16,664
|
16,422
|
242
|
474
|
Chungnam
|
22,339
|
22,113
|
226
|
-110
|
Jeonbuk
|
17,710
|
18,710
|
-1,000
|
-1,120
|
Jeonnam
|
17,043
|
17,610
|
-567
|
-1,011
|
Gyeongbuk
|
22,122
|
23,634
|
-1,512
|
-166
|
Gyeongnam
|
28,774
|
30,403
|
-1,629
|
-978
|
Jeju
|
7,523
|
7,363
|
160
|
576
|
Net
|
In-
|
Out-
|
migration Year-on-year
|
migration
|
migration
|
13.1
|
13.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
14.5
|
14.9
|
-0.3
|
-0.8
|
12.2
|
12.5
|
-0.3
|
-0.6
|
11.9
|
13.0
|
-1.1
|
-0.9
|
14.4
|
14.9
|
-0.4
|
0.0
|
13.9
|
14.3
|
-0.4
|
-0.1
|
14.7
|
14.6
|
0.2
|
-1.0
|
10.3
|
11.4
|
-1.1
|
-0.9
|
13.8
|
13.8
|
-0.1
|
3.9
|
14.2
|
13.2
|
1.0
|
1.2
|
12.3
|
11.4
|
0.9
|
0.2
|
12.4
|
12.2
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
12.5
|
12.4
|
0.1
|
-0.1
|
11.6
|
12.3
|
-0.7
|
-0.7
|
10.9
|
11.3
|
-0.4
|
-0.6
|
9.9
|
10.6
|
-0.7
|
-0.1
|
10.2
|
10.8
|
-0.6
|
-0.3
|
13.4
|
13.1
|
0.3
|
1.0
* Monthly migration rates are converted by using annualized migration rates.
[Figure 2] Net migration rate by province
|
|