Internal Migration in May 2020

□ The number of internal migrants was 569 thousand persons in May 2020, which remained the same year-on-year.

□ In May 2020, the internal migration rate (the number of migrants per 100 population) stood at 13.1%, which remained the same year-on-year.

< Internal migration in May >

Internal migration in MayYear-on-year*

2018 2019 2020 2019 2020 Number of internal migrants (1,000 persons, %) 600 569 569 -5.1 -0.0 Migration rate** (%, %p) 13.8 13.1 13.1 -0.7 0.0 * Percent changes (%) for the number of migrants and changes (%p) for the migration rate ** Monthly migration rates are converted by using annualized migration rates.

< Internal migration for the past 3 years >

1. Internal migration

□ The intra-province and inter-province migrants took up 67.8% and 32.2% of the total internal migrants in May 2020, respectively.

❍ Compared to May 2019, the intra-province migrants remained the same level. The inter-province migrants dropped 0.1%.

[Table 1] Trends in internal migration

Number of internal migrants (1,000 persons, %)

Intra-province migration Inter-province migrationMigration rate**

(%, %p)

Total Intra-province migration Inter-province migration

4,868 2,429 14.2

4,719 2,385 13.8

9.5

9.2

4.7

4.6

2020

427 187 14.6

386 183 13.1

67.8

0.0

32.2

-0.1

-

0.0

10.1

8.9

4.5

4.2

- -

0.0

0.0

* Percent changes (%) for the number of migrants and changes (%p) for the migration rate ** Monthly migration rates are converted by using annualized migration rates.

[Figure 1] Internal migration in May

2. Internal migration for metropolitan cities and provinces

□ Regarding the net migration for metropolitan cities and provinces, 6 regions recorded a plus net migration.: Gyeonggi (11,298 persons), Gangwon (1,150 persons), Chungbuk (242 persons) and so on. On the other hand, 11 regions recorded a minus net migration.: Seoul (-2,709 persons), Daegu (-2,267 persons), Gyeongnam (-1,629 persons) and so on.

□ Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Jeju recorded a plus net migration rate of 1.0%, 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively. On the other hand, Daegu, Ulsan, Gyeongbuk and Jeonbuk recorded a minus net migration rate of -1.1%, -1.1%, -0.7% and -0.7%, respectively.

[Table 2] Number of migrants and migration rates for provinces

In- Out- migration migration The nation 568,965 568,965 0 0 Seoul 117,734 120,443 -2,709 -6,328 Busan 34,761 35,680 -919 -1,833 Daegu 24,351 26,618 -2,267 -1,914 Incheon 35,727 36,833 -1,106 5 Gwangju 17,022 17,539 -517 -107 Daejeon 18,244 18,014 230 -1,255 Ulsan 9,939 11,001 -1,062 -872 Sejong 4,017 4,035 -18 1,085 Gyeonggi 159,073 147,775 11,298 13,339 Gangwon 15,922 14,772 1,150 215 Chungbuk 16,664 16,422 242 474 Chungnam 22,339 22,113 226 -110 Jeonbuk 17,710 18,710 -1,000 -1,120 Jeonnam 17,043 17,610 -567 -1,011 Gyeongbuk 22,122 23,634 -1,512 -166 Gyeongnam 28,774 30,403 -1,629 -978 Jeju 7,523 7,363 160 576

Net In- Out- migration Year-on-year migration migration 13.1 13.1 0.0 0.0 14.5 14.9 -0.3 -0.8 12.2 12.5 -0.3 -0.6 11.9 13.0 -1.1 -0.9 14.4 14.9 -0.4 0.0 13.9 14.3 -0.4 -0.1 14.7 14.6 0.2 -1.0 10.3 11.4 -1.1 -0.9 13.8 13.8 -0.1 3.9 14.2 13.2 1.0 1.2 12.3 11.4 0.9 0.2 12.4 12.2 0.2 0.4 12.5 12.4 0.1 -0.1 11.6 12.3 -0.7 -0.7 10.9 11.3 -0.4 -0.6 9.9 10.6 -0.7 -0.1 10.2 10.8 -0.6 -0.3 13.4 13.1 0.3 1.0

* Monthly migration rates are converted by using annualized migration rates.

[Figure 2] Net migration rate by province