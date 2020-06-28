Log in
Internal Migration in May 2020

06/28/2020 | 10:44pm EDT

  • The number of internal migrants was 569 thousand persons in May 2020, which remained the same year-on-year.

  • In May 2020, the internal migration rate (the number of migrants per 100 population) stood at 13.1%, which remained the same year-on-year.

< Internal migration in May >

Internal migration in MayYear-on-year*

2018

2019

2020

2019

2020

Number of internal migrants (1,000 persons, %)

600

569

569

-5.1

-0.0

Migration rate** (%, %p)

13.8

13.1

13.1

-0.7

0.0

* Percent changes (%) for the number of migrants and changes (%p) for the migration rate ** Monthly migration rates are converted by using annualized migration rates.

< Internal migration for the past 3 years >

1. Internal migration

  • The number of internal migrants was 569 thousand persons in May 2020, remaining the same year-on-year.

  • The intra-province and inter-province migrants took up 67.8% and 32.2% of the total internal migrants in May 2020, respectively.

Compared to May 2019, the intra-province migrants remained the same level. The inter-province migrants dropped 0.1%.

The internal migration rate (the number of migrants per 100 population) stood at 13.1%, remaining the same year-on-year.

[Table 1] Trends in internal migration

Number of internal migrants (1,000 persons, %)

Intra-province migration Inter-province migrationMigration rate**

(%, %p)

Total Intra-province migration Inter-province migration

4,868 2,429 14.2

4,719 2,385 13.8

9.5

9.2

4.7

4.6

2020

427 187 14.6

386 183 13.1

67.8

0.0

32.2

-0.1

-

0.0

10.1

8.9

4.5

4.2

- -

0.0

0.0

* Percent changes (%) for the number of migrants and changes (%p) for the migration rate ** Monthly migration rates are converted by using annualized migration rates.

[Figure 1] Internal migration in May

2. Internal migration for metropolitan cities and provinces

Regarding the net migration for metropolitan cities and provinces, 6 regions recorded a plus net migration.: Gyeonggi (11,298 persons), Gangwon (1,150 persons), Chungbuk (242 persons) and so on. On the other hand, 11 regions recorded a minus net migration.: Seoul (-2,709 persons), Daegu (-2,267 persons), Gyeongnam (-1,629 persons) and so on.

Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Jeju recorded a plus net migration rate of 1.0%, 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively. On the other hand, Daegu, Ulsan, Gyeongbuk and Jeonbuk recorded a minus net migration rate of -1.1%, -1.1%, -0.7% and -0.7%, respectively.

[Table 2] Number of migrants and migration rates for provinces

In-

Out-

migration

migration

The nation

568,965

568,965

0

0

Seoul

117,734

120,443

-2,709

-6,328

Busan

34,761

35,680

-919

-1,833

Daegu

24,351

26,618

-2,267

-1,914

Incheon

35,727

36,833

-1,106

5

Gwangju

17,022

17,539

-517

-107

Daejeon

18,244

18,014

230

-1,255

Ulsan

9,939

11,001

-1,062

-872

Sejong

4,017

4,035

-18

1,085

Gyeonggi

159,073

147,775

11,298

13,339

Gangwon

15,922

14,772

1,150

215

Chungbuk

16,664

16,422

242

474

Chungnam

22,339

22,113

226

-110

Jeonbuk

17,710

18,710

-1,000

-1,120

Jeonnam

17,043

17,610

-567

-1,011

Gyeongbuk

22,122

23,634

-1,512

-166

Gyeongnam

28,774

30,403

-1,629

-978

Jeju

7,523

7,363

160

576

Net

In-

Out-

migration Year-on-year

migration

migration

13.1

13.1

0.0

0.0

14.5

14.9

-0.3

-0.8

12.2

12.5

-0.3

-0.6

11.9

13.0

-1.1

-0.9

14.4

14.9

-0.4

0.0

13.9

14.3

-0.4

-0.1

14.7

14.6

0.2

-1.0

10.3

11.4

-1.1

-0.9

13.8

13.8

-0.1

3.9

14.2

13.2

1.0

1.2

12.3

11.4

0.9

0.2

12.4

12.2

0.2

0.4

12.5

12.4

0.1

-0.1

11.6

12.3

-0.7

-0.7

10.9

11.3

-0.4

-0.6

9.9

10.6

-0.7

-0.1

10.2

10.8

-0.6

-0.3

13.4

13.1

0.3

1.0

* Monthly migration rates are converted by using annualized migration rates.

[Figure 2] Net migration rate by province

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 02:43:02 UTC
