International Alliance Financial Leasing : (1) RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND (2) CHANGES OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND AGENT FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

10/08/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1563)

  1. RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND
    1. CHANGES OF COMPANY SECRETARY,

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND

AGENT FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS AND

NOTICES IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 8 October 2019, Mr. Lau Kwok Fai Patrick ("Mr. Lau") has resigned as (i) the chief financial officer, (ii) company secretary ("Company Secretary"), (iii) authorised representative ("Authorised Representative") (for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622)) of the Company, and (iv) agent for the service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong ("Process Agent") (for the purpose of Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules).

Mr. Lau has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange or the shareholders of the Company.

The Board is also pleased to announce that Ms. Li Sin Ching ("Ms. Li") has been appointed as the Company Secretary, Authorised Representative and Process Agent of the Company with effect from 8 October 2019.

Biographical details of Ms. Li

Ms. Li is a manager of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited, Asia's leading business expansion specialist specializing in integrated business, corporate and investor services. Ms. Li has over 8 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field and has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies as well as private and offshore companies. Ms. Li is a chartered secretary and an associate of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

- 1 -

The Company is in the process of identifying suitable candidate to fill in the vacancy of the chief financial officer. Further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Lau for his contribution to the Company and extend a welcome to Ms. Li on her new appointment.

By Order of the Board

International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

Li Luqiang

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 8 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Luqiang (Chief executive officer), Mr. Li Zhixuan and Ms. Xu Juan; the non-executive Director is Mr. Song Jianpeng (Chairman); and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Changxiang, Mr. Liu Xuewei and Mr. Jiao Jian.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

International Alliance Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 04:06:06 UTC
