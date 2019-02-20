International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Minnesota Announces Gift of Communication Event Feb. 27

As part of its mission to give back to the community, the Minnesota
chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators
(IABC) is hosting its seventh-annual “Gift
of Communication” event on Feb. 27 at Sunrise Bank headquarters
in St. Paul.
Approximately 40 volunteer professional communicators will spend the
afternoon consulting with 15 nonprofits from the Twin Cities and across
Minnesota to help brainstorm and solve for their biggest communications
challenges and opportunities. Since 2013, this annual event, which is a
joint effort with the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, has helped nearly
60 Minnesota nonprofits. Glenn Karwoski, founder and managing director
of Karwoski & Courage Public Relations, will provide the lunch keynote
presentation on how to instill more creativity into communications.
“This is such a phenomenal and heart-warming event for everyone
involved,” said IABC Minnesota President Tammy Nienaber. “Every year the
energy in the room is incredible and so many actionable ideas are born.
IABC is thrilled to host this event and help so many worthy nonprofits
achieve their missions.”
Nonprofits attending this year’s event include 20% Theatre Company Twin
Cities, Center for Irish Music, Frogtown Farm, Grand Marais Art Colony,
Hospitality Center for Chinese, James J. Hill Center, Minnesota Social
Service Association, Minnesota Theater Alliance, Open Your Heart to the
Hungry and Homeless, Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce &
Tourism, Seven County Senior Federation, University of Minnesota Office
of Measurement Services and Upstream Arts.
Gift of Communication is sponsored by Business Wire.
About IABC Minnesota
Setting a standard of excellence since
1970, the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) is
a vibrant global membership association with thousands of members from
around the world. The Minnesota chapter includes hundreds of business
communicators from throughout the state representing many business
communications fields, including public relations, corporate
communications, internal communications, brand and social media. Its
board of directors is comprised of volunteers from all disciplines and
backgrounds who create ongoing professional development and networking
opportunities for chapter members. Volunteer opportunities with the
chapter provide additional growth opportunities for members to expand
their skill sets and connect with other business communicators. For more
information, visit www.iabcmn.com.
