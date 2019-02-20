International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Minnesota Announces Gift of Communication Event Feb. 27

Annual event brings together local nonprofits with record number of professional communicators volunteering for an afternoon of brainstorming and problem solving

As part of its mission to give back to the community, the Minnesota chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) is hosting its seventh-annual “Gift of Communication” event on Feb. 27 at Sunrise Bank headquarters in St. Paul.

Approximately 40 volunteer professional communicators will spend the afternoon consulting with 15 nonprofits from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota to help brainstorm and solve for their biggest communications challenges and opportunities. Since 2013, this annual event, which is a joint effort with the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, has helped nearly 60 Minnesota nonprofits. Glenn Karwoski, founder and managing director of Karwoski & Courage Public Relations, will provide the lunch keynote presentation on how to instill more creativity into communications.

“This is such a phenomenal and heart-warming event for everyone involved,” said IABC Minnesota President Tammy Nienaber. “Every year the energy in the room is incredible and so many actionable ideas are born. IABC is thrilled to host this event and help so many worthy nonprofits achieve their missions.”

Nonprofits attending this year’s event include 20% Theatre Company Twin Cities, Center for Irish Music, Frogtown Farm, Grand Marais Art Colony, Hospitality Center for Chinese, James J. Hill Center, Minnesota Social Service Association, Minnesota Theater Alliance, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless, Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, Seven County Senior Federation, University of Minnesota Office of Measurement Services and Upstream Arts.

Gift of Communication is sponsored by Business Wire.

About IABC Minnesota

Setting a standard of excellence since 1970, the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) is a vibrant global membership association with thousands of members from around the world. The Minnesota chapter includes hundreds of business communicators from throughout the state representing many business communications fields, including public relations, corporate communications, internal communications, brand and social media. Its board of directors is comprised of volunteers from all disciplines and backgrounds who create ongoing professional development and networking opportunities for chapter members. Volunteer opportunities with the chapter provide additional growth opportunities for members to expand their skill sets and connect with other business communicators. For more information, visit www.iabcmn.com.

