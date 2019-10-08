Log in
International Association of Machinists and Aerosp : Canadian Labor History, State of Unions in 2019 on this Week's Activate L!VE

10/08/2019 | 03:06pm EDT

Don't miss tomorrow's edition of the IAM's live webcast Activate L!VE, when IAM Canadian General Vice President Stan Pickthall joins the show to take us back to the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike. He'll talk about its impact and the IAM's role. He will also introduce us to a new motion picture, Stand!, set amidst the historic strike.

Heidi Shierholz from the Economic Policy Institute will also be on the show to discuss her research on working people trying to bargain for better wages in 2019.

Activate L!VE streams every Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST.

If you can't join us live, watch it or previous shows anytime on:

Facebook
YouTube
Twitter

Disclaimer

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 19:05:04 UTC
