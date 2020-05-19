Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

International Association of Machinists and Aerosp : Machinists Denounce White House's Attack on Social Security

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

The IAM and the Alliance for Retired Americans staunchly stand against the Trump administration's proposal to allow Americans to cut their future Social Security benefits for some quick cash today.

The administration wants people to 'borrow' money from their own future Social Security benefits and then pay interest on it every year until they retire, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The Trump administration's new scheme is to offer working people cash payments of $5,000 or $10,000 in exchange for cuts or delays to earned Social Security benefits.

Click here to sign the Alliance's petition demanding that Congress reject this sneak attack on Social Security.

Millions of working Americans are struggling financially because of the coronavirus. They deserve real help, not a bad payday loan disguised as economic aid.

'We cannot allow this crisis to be used as an excuse to gut the retirements of millions of working Americans,' said IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. 'The IAM and our allies in the labor movement will stand strong, as we always have, to protect the retirements we have earned.'

Instead of trying to steal the earned benefits of families struggling to make ends meet, the government should be expanding Social Security for all current and future beneficiaries while increasing direct cash payments to all U.S. households.

Tell Congress to reject the Trump administration's efforts to defund and destroy our Social Security system.

Disclaimer

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 21:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:13pU S TRAVEL ASSOCIATION : Travel-Related Unemployment Hits 51% Just Ahead of Memorial Day
PU
06:03pSpotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast, shares jump
RE
06:02pJohnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in U.S., Canada
RE
05:57pBusiness group cautions U.S. on 'reshoring' too much China supply
RE
05:51pJohnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in U.S., Canada
RE
05:39pVenezuelans clamor for gasoline as U.S. weighs response to Iran fuel shipment
RE
05:38pINTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS AND AEROSP : Machinists Denounce White House's Attack on Social Security
PU
05:37pUtilities Down As Investors Seek Out Other Safe Havens -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunications Services Down As Investors Brace For Media-Industry Changes -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pTSX rises 1.68% to 14,885.48
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global Bicycle Gearbox System Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Bicycle Users to Boost Market Growth ..
2ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. : Assure Holdings Closes Convertible Debenture Offering
3Argentina Exchange Bondholder Group Publishes Additional Analysis Related to Restructuring Proposal
4RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC. : RAVEN INDUSTRIES: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
5NOVS CAPI27 : NOVUS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Closing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group