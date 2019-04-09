International Association of Machinists and Aerosp : Machinists Union Applauds Sens. Brown, Wyden for Working to Improve NAFTA 2.0

April 6, 2019, WASHINGTON - A statement from Robert Martinez Jr., International President, Machinists Union:

'The IAM strongly supports the effort by Sens. Brown and Wyden to curtail corporate incentives to outsource work to Mexico. Adding real enforcement provisions to NAFTA 2.0 is one of the critical changes needed in the current text of the agreement. We look forward to working with Sens. Brown and Wyden on developing details for their proposal, which would provide verification that products from Mexico are manufactured in facilities that do not violate labor standards. In addition to the need for effective enforcement provisions being included in the actual text of the agreement, the IAM continues to insist that labor standards in the agreement be greatly strengthened.'

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) is one of North America's largest and most diverse labor unions, representing approximately 600,000 active and retired members in industries including aerospace, defense, transportation, manufacturing, wood, and the federal sector. For more information, visit goIAM.org.