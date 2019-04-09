Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

International Association of Machinists and Aerosp : Machinists Union Applauds Sens. Brown, Wyden for Working to Improve NAFTA 2.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

April 6, 2019, WASHINGTON - A statement from Robert Martinez Jr., International President, Machinists Union:

'The IAM strongly supports the effort by Sens. Brown and Wyden to curtail corporate incentives to outsource work to Mexico. Adding real enforcement provisions to NAFTA 2.0 is one of the critical changes needed in the current text of the agreement. We look forward to working with Sens. Brown and Wyden on developing details for their proposal, which would provide verification that products from Mexico are manufactured in facilities that do not violate labor standards. In addition to the need for effective enforcement provisions being included in the actual text of the agreement, the IAM continues to insist that labor standards in the agreement be greatly strengthened.'

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) is one of North America's largest and most diverse labor unions, representing approximately 600,000 active and retired members in industries including aerospace, defense, transportation, manufacturing, wood, and the federal sector. For more information, visit goIAM.org.

Disclaimer

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 16:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52pU.S. job openings hit 11-month low; quits rate stagnates
RE
12:52pMnuchin Says Request for Trump Tax Returns Is Being Reviewed--Update
DJ
12:48pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Fruit Purchase Program Announced
PU
12:48pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/04/09 Full text of China-EU summit joint statement
PU
12:48pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/04/10 China, EU aim to conclude comprehensive investment agreement in 2020
PU
12:42pTariff threats, global growth jitters trip up Britain's main index
RE
12:28pINTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS AND AEROSP : Machinists Union Applauds Sens. Brown, Wyden for Working to Improve NAFTA 2.0
PU
12:21pLong-outlawed U.S. trade policy wins WTO approval in Canada lumber dispute
RE
12:20pBRADLEY SHAW : Shaw Communications flags 'tempered' growth, shares dip
RE
12:13pWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : EU initiates WTO dispute complaint against Indian tech tariffs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Lenders seize UK retailer Debenhams, wiping out Ashley
3China wants to ban bitcoin mining
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – April 9, 2019
5THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Customs duties for the EU, taxation of GAFAs, China/EU Summit, Brexit...

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About