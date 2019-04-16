Log in
International Association of Machinists and Aerosp : No Vote Until NAFTA is Fixed

04/16/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

For more than a quarter-century, North America's working families have raised their voices for better trade policy. The defenders of corporate-dominated trade rules too often portray trade as an end in itself. But trade is not an end, it is a means.

Trade policy must be judged by whether it leads to a just, inclusive and sustainable economy. An economy that works for all, regardless of race, gender or national origin and that in particular lifts up the most vulnerable.

By that measure, NAFTA, which has driven the outsourcing of so many good jobs, especially in aerospace and manufacturing, has been a catastrophic failure. The labor movement has made clear that we need a new deal that makes a real difference in stemming outsourcing and improving workers' lives. Work on this issue is far from complete.

The deal lacks effective provisions to reduce outsourcing in key sectors such as aerospace, manufacturing, autos, processed meat and foods and call centers. Outsourcing remains a key concern for America's working families.

READ: Why NAFTA 2.0's current labor provisions fall shortEconomic Policy Institute

Take Action Today! Sign the Petition: go.aflcio.org/NAFTApetition Call Your Member of Congress: go.aflcio.org/NAFTAcall

Posted by Machinists Union on Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Sign and share the petition: Add your name and say no vote on NAFTA until it is fixed

Disclaimer

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 20:37:05 UTC
