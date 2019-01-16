Log in
International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners : Announces 2019 Board

01/16/2019 | 03:42pm EST

New board leads worldwide organization representing best-of-breed Microsoft Partners

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) announces the election of the 2019 Board of Directors. Regions of the IAMCP send representatives to the board, and the role of president rotates annually from region to region. Sergio Baptista, representative from EMEA, was elected president. Prashanth Subramanian was elected to the role of vice president. Sarika Malhotra will serve as secretary; Tom Major will serve as treasurer. Jon Sastre moved to past president, providing continuity and guidance to the newly elected board. Thank you to Jon for his past and continued service. Thank you also to past retiring board members for their dedication and service: Jeff Goldstein, Ro Kolakowski, Javier Abreu O´Neill, Jacobo Senior, Ricardo Escorihuela, Corinne Sharp and Gail Mercer-MacKay. Rounding out the board are members at large, filled with three representatives from each region:

  • EMEA representatives are Sergio Baptista (serving as president), Andrea Pescino and Bo Bauhn
  • APAC representatives are Prashanth Subramanian (serving as vice president), Neeraj Gargi and Sarika Malhotra (serving as secretary)
  • AMERICAS (Canada, LATAM, US) representatives are David Gersten, John Zarei and Tom Major (serving as treasurer)

The responsibilities for the board are to serve IAMCP members and Microsoft partners.

At the December 2, 2018, board meeting, the board voted to reorganize the International Board of Directors to be represented by three Tier 2 regions (AMERICAS, APAC and EMEA) reduced from five regions, effective January 1, 2019.

Sergio Baptista added, "Welcome to the new slate of leaders. As our organization grows, it also evolves, and we will work hard to implement new initiatives to strengthen our organization. If you are a Microsoft partner, we are here to help you maximize your engagement with Microsoft and with other partners. We have chapters all over the world, and we encourage you to find a chapter in your area at www.iamcp.org. Strong local IAMCP chapters lead to both partner and customer success."

Join IAMCP at the worldwide Microsoft conference, Inspire, in Las Vegas on July 14-18, 2019. At the mid-year meeting, the board meets face to face to review goal achievements, set new objectives and interface with Microsoft executives.

About IAMCP

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) is the leading organization for business networking in the Microsoft partner eco-system with 100+ chapters in more than 47 countries around the globe. IAMCP members are considered Microsoft best-of-breed partners and represent the trusted, independent voice of the Microsoft partner community. IAMCP members have the ability to influence Microsoft, government legislators and the media. Through regular activities and online events, members are able to discuss partner experiences, share best practices, and learn from colleagues in order to improve and develop their businesses. The non-profit organization is operated by an annually elected board of directors and is funded through membership fees and sponsor grants.

For additional information, please visit www.iamcp.org

Follow us on:

Facebook: @IAMCPInternational

LinkedIn: International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners - IAMCP (Official)

Twitter: @IAMCPorg


© Business Wire 2019
