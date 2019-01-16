International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners : Announces 2019 Board

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP)
announces the election of the 2019 Board of Directors. Regions of the
IAMCP send representatives to the board, and the role of president
rotates annually from region to region. Sergio Baptista, representative
from EMEA, was elected president. Prashanth Subramanian was elected to
the role of vice president. Sarika Malhotra will serve as secretary; Tom
Major will serve as treasurer. Jon Sastre moved to past president,
providing continuity and guidance to the newly elected board. Thank you
to Jon for his past and continued service. Thank you also to past
retiring board members for their dedication and service: Jeff Goldstein,
Ro Kolakowski, Javier Abreu O´Neill, Jacobo Senior, Ricardo Escorihuela,
Corinne Sharp and Gail Mercer-MacKay. Rounding out the board are members
at large, filled with three representatives from each region:
-
EMEA representatives are Sergio Baptista (serving as president),
Andrea Pescino and Bo Bauhn
-
APAC representatives are Prashanth Subramanian (serving as vice
president), Neeraj Gargi and Sarika Malhotra (serving as secretary)
-
AMERICAS (Canada, LATAM, US) representatives are David Gersten, John
Zarei and Tom Major (serving as treasurer)
The responsibilities for the board are to serve IAMCP members and
Microsoft partners.
At the December 2, 2018, board meeting, the board voted to reorganize
the International Board of Directors to be represented by three Tier 2
regions (AMERICAS, APAC and EMEA) reduced from five regions, effective
January 1, 2019.
Sergio Baptista added, "Welcome to the new slate of leaders. As our
organization grows, it also evolves, and we will work hard to implement
new initiatives to strengthen our organization. If you are a Microsoft
partner, we are here to help you maximize your engagement with Microsoft
and with other partners. We have chapters all over the world, and we
encourage you to find a chapter in your area at www.iamcp.org.
Strong local IAMCP chapters lead to both partner and customer success."
Join IAMCP at the worldwide Microsoft conference, Inspire, in Las Vegas
on July 14-18, 2019. At the mid-year meeting, the board meets face to
face to review goal achievements, set new objectives and interface with
Microsoft executives.
About IAMCP
The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) is
the leading organization for business networking in the Microsoft
partner eco-system with 100+ chapters in more than 47 countries around
the globe. IAMCP members are considered Microsoft best-of-breed partners
and represent the trusted, independent voice of the Microsoft partner
community. IAMCP members have the ability to influence Microsoft,
government legislators and the media. Through regular activities and
online events, members are able to discuss partner experiences, share
best practices, and learn from colleagues in order to improve and
develop their businesses. The non-profit organization is operated by an
annually elected board of directors and is funded through membership
fees and sponsor grants.
For additional information, please visit www.iamcp.org
Follow us on:
Facebook: @IAMCPInternational
LinkedIn: International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners -
IAMCP (Official)
Twitter: @IAMCPorg
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005781/en/